OU men win second straight Big 12 championship





For the second year in a row, the Oklahoma men’s golf team won the Big 12 championship. And it did so in record fashion. The Sooners shot a four-inning team score of one under par 1,119 on the par-72 course at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, to win by 18 strokes over second-place TCU. Oklahoma, the 10th-ranked team in the nation, according to Golfstat’s latest collegiate rankings, led wire to wire, leading after every round of the 72-hole championship tournament. The Sooners’ winning score was the program’s best in a 72-hole tournament and a Big 12 par 10 record on the Prairie Dunes course. TCU finished second with a score of 1137 (+17), followed by Texas Tech (1141, +21) and Texas (1143, +23). It was the OU’s 19th conference title on the men’s side and third (2018, 2022 and 2023) under the head coach Ryan Hybl. “For us to have won three of the last five Big 12 championships is so awesome,” Hybl said in a press release posted to the OU sports website. “But this one is very special because we were able to enjoy walking on the back nine a bit more there with the lead.” Ludvig Aberg was the individual medalist for the second straight year in the Big 12 Championship with a 72 hole score of 15 under par 265. Redshirt-senior Patrick Welsch finished fourth at two under 278, one of four golfers to finish under par. OR second year Drew Goodman finished fifth at par 280. Junior Ben Lorenz shot 69 (-3) on the team over the last 18 holes to finish tied for sixth in the individual standings. All three Oklahoma golfers were named to the All-Tournament team. Five Big 12 teams entered the conference tournament ranked in the top 25 nationally: No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 14 Texas, No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Kansas State. As the Big 12 champion, Oklahoma automatically earns the conference berth in the NCAA Men’s Golf Tournament, making its 12th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Region. The Sooners will host one of the regional venues at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club May 15-17. The top five teams from the Norman Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship, which this year takes place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Sooners were eliminated by Arizona State in the 2022 NCAA Championship Quarterfinals.

