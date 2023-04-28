Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, 66, stuns in a form-fitting orange dress as she plays Pickleball with co-host Pat Sajak on air

WHEEL of Fortune’s Vanna White showed off her curves in a skin-tight orange dress while playing pickleball during an episode.

The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account shared a short clip of Pat and Vanna playing the popular sport together.

The video was captioned: “WHEEL! OF! PICKLEBALL!!!”

“We’re going to play pickleball,” Pat said in the clip.

“It’s the fastest growing sport in America.”

Pat was then seen playing pickleball with Vanna as the two rushed to ensure they served the ball over the net midway through the set.

The pair hilariously stumbled as they worked to serve the pickleball and score a point.

Vanna wore a thigh-skimming orange dress that highlighted her figure.

She paired it with crisp white low-top sneakers.

The pillar of the wheel of fortune wore her brown and blonde locks around her face in loose ringlets.

“Several communities in Margaritaville have pickleball courts and more are on the way,” Pat said.

He then signed, “Thanks for watching, paddle and see you next time!”

THREE FOR ALL

Meanwhile, Vanna has been tapped to compete on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune instead of hosting in a fairly rare rotation.

She will face none other than Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik on May 10.

For the first time in over 25 years, Vanna, 65, is joining Wheel of Fortune as a competitor, instead of spinning letters.

She will face Jeopardy! co-hosts Ken, 48, and Mayim, 47.

Vanna once appeared on her show in 1997 alongside Pat Sajakt, while the late Alex Trebek – who helmed Jeopardy! from 1984 until his passing in 2020 – hosted Wheel instead.

This time, Pat will be hosting, and the Merv Griffin gang made the collaboration official with a since-deleted Instagram group promo photo. [above].

Both of Alex’s successors, however, never starred on Wheel, so that should be quite the show.

Ultimate Host Night, as billed, will be part of the upcoming Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode slate and will air at 9 p.m. ET.

ABCrecently announced the exciting news, writing in a statement:

“On Wednesday, May 10, the contestants compete for charity on Ultimate Host Night, with Vanna White calling letters instead of revealing them (for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital) against Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings (for the Equality Justice Initiative) and Mayim Bialik (for the Mental Wealth Alliance).”

‘ONE TO WATCH!’

Fans of both shows are hooked as one wrote on Facebook, “Vanna, Ken and Mayim are spinning the wheel…this will be a celebrity wheel of fortune to watch!”

Another wrote: “I strongly prefer Ken as [Jeopardy!] host, but Mayim is extremely smart.”

“I wish they would compete on Jeopardy,” asked a third, but the quiz has a rule against that.

Meanwhile, Ken is planning his last week of Jeopardy! Mayim will return on May 1 and lead his final four months.

Meanwhile, Ken will host Jeopardy! Mastersin prime time on ABC for three weeks starting May 8.

The special, which hasn’t finished filming yet due to some unexpected blips, includes legends fans seem to miss like Mattea as well as Amy Schneider and James Holzhauer.

The special host-only Wheel episode will take place one hour after Jeopardy! Masters broadcast on the same network

