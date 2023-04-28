Men’s Moment – ​​The Orion





Stephen Caldes and Callum Standish pose for this week’s featured. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty.

Name: Stephen Caldes Position at Chico State: Associate Professor, Fall 23 Hometown: Westfield, MA How would you describe your style? : Normcore sure, but with touches of sartorial preppy and distressed workwear. Fashion Icons: normcore god Shia Labeouf Of course! But I also like the high-low aesthetic of Kristen Stewart; she crushes faded tees and faded jeans effortlessly, but also stuns with high fashion looks on the red carpet. A closer look at Stephen Caldes’ kickass boots made for walking and that’s exactly what they’ll do. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. A moment of admiration for the small details in Stephen Caldes did. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. Zoom on the tote bag in assorted colors by Stephen Caldes. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. The fit: Sun glasses – Woodzeebrand Grain Button – J-Crew Jacket – Nordstrom Rackbrand Ben Sherman Pins – Gifted, Ben Sherman brand Jeans – Buck MasonJapanese selvedge denim Tote – Patagonia authorisation Shoes – Nordstrom Rack, brand Dr Martens, Japanese Sukajan souvenir edition. Caldes asked to include that he acquired them in the women’s department. Name: Callum Standish Major: Journalism, information option Hometown: Castro Valley How would you describe your style? : Vintage on a budget. . . You could call it normcore, but I hesitate to call myself anything -core. I just like fun, simple outfits and often try to add some color. I keep things relatively low-key and practical, avoiding logos. Overall I like it a lot and I try not to take myself too seriously. Fashion Icons: It’s on the nose, but I really like the fashion in Seinfeld and other shows and movies from the [90s] time. I spent a lot of time with old hippies, so they also influenced my style. Reliable sneakers from Callum Standish encapsulating the worn-in look he fondly thinks of. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. Fishing with a hook? No. Fish on a shirt? Yes. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. Stylish and efficient Burton bag from Callum Standish. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. The fit: Shirt – Spared Jeans – Dorm Cop Brand Carhartt Shoes – Dorm Moving Cop, Brand Nike Bag – Gifted, brand Burton. Standish added, I love the color and the design, like maybe guys go read a book in a cafe, something I can’t say I’ve ever done.

