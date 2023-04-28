The top 10 clothing trends 2023 to try this season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something.

Address is one of those singular fashion staples that stands the test of time. Its port is synonymous with significant events, such as weddings and other celebrations, as well as casual elegance in everyday life. A good dress can also be culturally significant: just think of the J.Los Versace dress that launched Google Images; Lady Gagas’ infamous meat dress; or, more recently, the Sofia Richies Chanel wedding dress. Every season, designers and retailers offer new interpretations of this wardrobe icon, whether they’re playing with new silhouettes and unexpected color combinations or experimenting with innovative fabrics. But ultimately, whatever form it takes, the dress is a closet classic that will never lose its relevance.

vogues 2023 Dress Trend Wish List:

With summer on the horizon and spring collections officially in stores, 2023 clothing trends range from sultry briefs from Nensi Dojaka, SIR and Reformation to 3D floral dresses from Magda Butrym and Coperni to even Mango. Continuing the theme of new flowers, dresses from Dries Van Noten to Pucci feature prints reminiscent of Impressionist paintings, proving that flowers for springcan to be revolutionary. To be added to the range, the Pradas floral print midi dress, a piece that has become cult this season thanks to the street style set. For the warm days ahead, nothing is as simple as a white dress. Equally easy are the prairie dresses from Tory Burch, Den and La Ligne, which can be worn with a sleek sandal or a sleek sneaker.

A party-ready dress, like Agua by Agua Benditas tropical print maxi or Johanna Ortizs halter minidress, will transport you straight to vacation, whether you’re at the beach or not. Delightful denim dresses from Ferragamo and Citizens of Humanity will soon be the centerpieces of your weekend wardrobe, the perfect balance between casual and chic. And finally, to answer your questions about summer evening dressing, find a luxurious LBD from Khaite or The Row, or a maximalist maxidress from Loewe or Christopher Esber.

Below is a definitive guide to the 2023 clothing trends that are set to dominate for this spring and summer.

Dries Van Noten and Prada’s painterly floral dresses are fresh take on spring’s most classic trend. Whether you choose a taffeta dress adorned with Bernadettes bows or an Ajes cutout cotton midi dress, these floral dresses are both romantic and modern. Not to mention that they are perfect for summer evenings, whether you are invited to a wedding or a cocktail party.

Dries Van Noten asymmetric floral-print chiffon midi dress Bernadette Estelle bow dress in floral taffeta

Dress in printed technical fabric based on Prada paper Pucci lace-trimmed floral-print midi dress

Aje Zorina floral-print cutout midi dress Raey Iris-print crepe midi dress

For everyday ease and elegance, a prairie-style dress is a whimsical outfit formula to rely on again and again. Mainstays in this category are, of course, Tory Burch and Den; however, the options from La Ligne and Matteau are equally delicious. Pair these basics with a simple sandal for a flawless look this summer.

Den Ischia floral-print maxi dress Hannah Artwear Camilla Floral Print Maxi Dress

Matteau pleated smocked cotton-poplin midi dress Tory Burch printed smocked dress

La Ligne Bettina smocked printed silk-charmeuse midi dress The Great The Nightingale lace-trimmed mini dress

Lingerie-inspired lace slips have graced spring runways and now our baskets. Most notably from Nensi Dojaka, the style is both sultry and sophisticated. Other slips include those from Reformation and Saint Laurent to SIR and Simkhai. Style tip: Elevate your babydoll with a minimal heel for the perfect party outfit.

Reformation Milania lace-trimmed silk-charmeuse midi dress

Simkhai Trish Scalloped Lace Hem Slip Dress Saint Laurent lace-trimmed silk-satin midi dress

Raey lace-trimmed silk-satin slip dress Nancy Dojaka lace-trimmed satin mini dress

Whether you’re at the beach or not, a tropical print dress like Almais or Agua by Agua Bendita will instantly transport you into vacation mode. Simkhais’ crochet maxi dress is particularly festive, while Johanna Ortiz’s sequin mini dress is a must-have in any summer capsule wardrobe.

Almais Theo printed linen-blend midi dress Agua by Agua Bendita Lima printed linen maxi dress

SIR Vista open back midi dress Simkhai Roberta Fossil Crochet Maxi Dress

Johanna Ortiz Destellos – Embellished Halterneck Mini Dress

A white dress is a summer staple no matter the scenario, whether you’re heading to an all-white party or a backyard barbecue. It’s also a blank canvas to shine your summer accessories, like a raffia bag or a strappy sandal. Options from SIR and Staud are light and airy, while shirt dresses from Cos and Lafayette are crisp and chic.

Off-the-shoulder dress SIR Bettina Strapless poplin midi dress Proenza Schouler

Tory Burch scoop neck dress

Cos cut-out waist midi shirt dress Lafayette 148 draped midi shirt dress

Another way to wear flowers this spring? Three-dimensional flowers, of course. Popularized by Coperni and Magda Butrym, the style continued with the origami-style dresses of Alessandra Rich and Mango.

Mango two-tone floral long dress Coperni floral midi dress

Magda Butrym – Magda Butrym Appliqué Ruched Halterneck Mini Dress

Dress Maygel Coronel Celosa Alessandra Rich floral silk mini dress

A clothing trend synonymous with summer heat is undeniably the sleeveless style and the timeless tank dresses from Toteme to Anine Bing are almost too easy to wear. As for the striped version of La Lignes, it is particularly nautical.

Mara Hoffman modal popcorn midi dress Loulou Studio sleeveless ribbed-knit midi dress

Loewe Anagram Embroidered Midi Dress Toteme Tank Sweater Dress

La Ligne striped knit midi dress

Denim is a wardrobe staple no matter the season. This summer, however, the closet classic is home to a new style: the denim dress. From ultra-luxe to contemporary, denim dresses are a new way to wear the essentials. Find options from Ferragamo and Co at Magda Butrym and Citizens of Humanity.

Ferragamo long denim trench coat Citizens of Humanity Danni Dress

Goldsign The Scully Denim Shirt Dress

Etica Lotta denim midi shirt dress Magda Butrym strapless denim midi dress

Among the newcomers to the sartorial scene, we can’t take our eyes off the maximalist maxidresses, like Loewe and Paco Rabanne, Christopher Esber and Siedres. While our current era of fashion may lean more minimalist, this summer we urge you to dress up to the max.

Long mesh dress with Anthurium print Loewe Christopher Esber embellished jersey maxi dress

Plastic Art second skin t-shirt dress Paco Rabanne Fitted sheath dress dyed Marni

Acne Studios gathered tie-dye dress

The secret to a successful evening outfit this spring? Why, the little black dress, of course. With chic styles ruling from Khaite to The Row, an LBD is an all-in-one outfit formula that almost always guarantees your spot on the best-dressed guest list.

Strapless Khaite Janna satin dress The Row Bergliot Bustier Mini Dress

Proenza Schouler White Label Satin Sleeveless Mini Dress Reformation Serina draped silk-satin mini dress