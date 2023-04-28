American fashion benefits from the popularity of Formula 1

The European motor racing league Formula 1 is exploding in popularity in the United States Last May, a race in Miami broke the record for the most American viewers of a Formula 1 race, at 2.5 million. And in a recent episode of the Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive’, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is seen singing the stars and stripes, to celebrate how Americans are embracing the sport.

American fashion brands are also adopting it. pacsun released a Formula 1 collection in March, and brands such as Tommy Hilfiger sponsored teams and races in last year’s season, the seasons generally run from March to November. Today, Mitchell & Ness, an American brand known for its basketball and football-inspired jerseys, is teaming up with one of Formula 1’s biggest teams: British car manufacturer McLaren. The pair collaborate on a sportswear collection that combines the McLarens logo and imagery with American football-inspired silhouettes. They are sold through Mitchell & Ness’ DTC channels, as well as through US wholesalers like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There are a few factors driving the growth of Formula 1 in America. The aforementioned Netflix series “Drive to Survive” introduced many new fans to the sport, with more than half of American fans citing the series as their entry into the sport, as did the popularity of young American pilot Logan Sargeant. Last year also marked the first time that there was both an American driver and a US-based team (Haas F1) competing at the same time. Full TV coverage on networks like ESPN and celebrity fans like Will Smith also contributed.

According to Damon Briggs, international vice president of Mitchell & Ness, the collaboration aligns with the goals of both parties. Mitchell & Ness was looking for opportunities to branch out from the typical American sports of baseball, basketball, and soccer, in order to reach new audiences. Meanwhile, McLaren was looking to tap into the fervent new US F1 audience.

We had a license to make F1 clothing a few years ago, but we soon realized that what people want, especially in Europe, is [merch for] specific teams, Briggs said. We didn’t have a license for a team like Mercedes or Red Bull, just for F1 in general.

Briggs said he made contact with McLaren through Lindsey Eckhouse. Eckhouse, an American, is McLaren’s current licensing director and previously worked as director of partnerships at the NFL. As such, she was familiar with Mitchell & Ness’ reputation for cutting-edge collaborations with sports teams and brands like Supreme and A Bathing Ape.

The collaboration takes place in four drops, each timed for different US F1 races taking place throughout the year. The first capsule was released on Wednesday, themed after the McLarens Triple Crown victories last year. Further capsules will be released ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May, the Monaco Grand Prix in June and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, each with designs reflecting the host cities.

Briggs said much of Mitchell & Ness’ marketing strategy around Formula 1 was not yet set in stone.

We shot a bunch of footage with both male and female models, because we were just trying to learn what works right now, Briggs said. In the meantime, Mitchell & Ness will rely on its usual marketing channels like social media and email to promote the collection. We know there’s a lot of interest, but in terms of how best to connect with F1 customers, as opposed to NFL customers, that’s something we’ll have to learn in 2023 to refine our strategy for 2024.

The audience demographics for Formula 1 in the United States tend to be young, with the 12-17 age group seeing the the strongest growth in the last year, at 49%. The sport is equally popular across all genres, with an audience among female jumpers 34% compared to last year.

Formula 1 drivers are also becoming fashion influencers themselves. Drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo became known for their off-road personal style. Hamilton, in particular, has over 32 million Instagram followers and is known for his high fashion looks created by stylist Eric McNeal. And sportswear, in general, is a growing marketgrowing from $178 billion in global revenue in 2021 to over $200 billion in 2022. Mitchell & Ness itself was bought for over $250 million by Fanatics last year, five times what it sold by Adidas in 2016.

Eckhouse, who facilitated the deal with Mitchell & Ness, said initial response to the collaboration has been positive, although no sales figures are yet available, she said. Mitchell & Ness is a true pioneer in fanwear and lifestyle apparel, it said in an emailed statement. We are proud to be the first team to bring creativity to Formula 1.