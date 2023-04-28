Richmond entrepreneur to host black dress event | Richmond Free Press





With the word reinvent as catalyst, spirit coach, motivational speaker and author Rita Ricks Little Black Dress Day Affair, last year’s event allowed women to dress up and celebrate their spirit and each other. We were fresh out of COVID-19, and in another life I had been a boutique owner and fashion consultant, Ms. Ricks said in a recent phone interview. Felt like it was time for us to get out of COVID and get dressed. Whether worn as a symbol of a provocative woman, or simply defined as chic, classic and glamorous, Ms. Ricks’ fashion sense leads her to unequivocally assert that a little black dress makes us all feel good. I don’t know anyone who objects to wearing a little black dress. On Saturday, April 29, dozens of Richmond-area women will attend Mrs. Ricks’ second Little Black Dress Day Affair at Main Street Station. While last year’s event gave women a chance to network and see each other again, Ms. Ricks decided to recast Black Dress this year after falling in love with the book, Yellow Wife, written by a best-selling author from the New York Times and Chesterfield. County resident Sadeqa Johnson. The book tells the fictional story of one woman’s struggle to protect her family and survive, but it also details some of the very real atrocities that took place in Lumpkins Prison, also known as the Half Acre of the Devils, located a few blocks from the jail. Main street station location. Ms Johnson’s book also inspired this year’s word ‘persevere’. The main character in this story persevered, Ms Ricks said. The women persevere. We all persevere at some point. During the event, Ms. Ricks will interview Ms. Johnson, whose current bestseller is The House of Eve, about the writing process involved in Yellow Wife. She did a lot of research, Ms. Ricks said. I’m really curious how she was able to endure all the horrors and atrocities she heard about. Bill Martin, Director of Richmonds The Valentine Museum, will share true stories of Lumpkins Prison and its impact on Richmond’s history. As a spiritual coach. Ms Ricks says she finds purpose in helping women break down barriers that keep them from living the life they were born to live. There’s so much we suppress as women, and it’s often on our minds, she added. My role is to show women how to live from the inside… live at the center of who they are and the joy that is offered there.

