Boise State Athletics





LA VEGAS Pauline Ernstberger won a three-set match in first place in singles to land Boise State’s upset over No. 55 San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship on Thursday night in Las Vegas won a three-set match in first place in singles to land Boise State’s upset over No. 55 San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship on Thursday night in Las Vegas After the Broncos (13-10, 4-6 MW) won the doubles point, the third-seeded Aztecs (14-8, 7-3 MW) tied the game twice before Joana Baptist won a tiebreaker in the second set to claim the third singles court and push the Broncos ahead 3-2. San Diego State responded by winning a second-set tiebreaker on court four, 9-7, to even things up and turn all eyes to the No. 1 position. Ernstberger lost the first set to Andjela Skrobonja 6-3, but fought back winning 6-4 in the second to force a decisive third set. The junior from Buchsal, Germany delivered in a 6-2 win to place Boise State in the semifinals of the MW tournament for the first time in program history. Quotes “Another amazing performance from our team,” said the head coach Beck Roghaar . “San Diego State is an incredibly talented and well-drilled team and we knew this was going to be a very tough test for us. I couldn’t be more proud of how our team played together every point in every game to get the job is done. When the game mattered the most and when the game was on the line, we just had players who kept stepping in and being relentless. When you put that together on every pitch, that’s where the magic can happen. It was a big win for our program and I’m extremely happy for our team and we look forward to playing at UNLV tomorrow.” Notable The Broncos advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament for the first time in program history.

Boise State earned its 13th win of the season, the most since the 2018 season.

Nicole Discenza increased his singles winning streak to six matches.

increased his singles winning streak to six matches. It’s Boise State’s second victory over a ranked opponent this season. The last time the Broncos beat multiple ranked opponents in a season was in 2011. And after Sixth-seeded Boise State advances to the semifinals of the 2023 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship where it will meet second-seeded UNLV at noon tomorrow. Live coverage will be provided by the MW. (6) Boise State (13-10, 4-6 MW): 4

(3) No. 55 State of San Diego (14-8, 7-3 MW): 3 Doubles (order of arrival: 1.3)

1) Nicole Discenza / Lorelyz Marruffo (Boise St.) def. Alicia Melosch/Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) 6-1

2) Joana Baptist / Holly Stewart (Boise St.) vs. Andjela Skrobonja/Rania Azziz (SDSU) 4-5 unfinished

3) Pauline Ernstberger / Shauna Heffernan (Boise St.) def. Tamara Arnold/Andrea Velcea (SDSU) 6-3 Singles (order of arrival: 6,5,2,4,1)

1) Pauline Ernstberger (Boise St.) def. Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

2)Tamara Arnold (SDSU) defeated. Lorelyz Marruffo (Boise Street) 6-2, 6-2

3) Joana Baptist (Boise St.) def. Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) 6-1, 7-6(0)

4)Alicia Melosch (SDSU) defeats. Shauna Heffernan (Boise Street) 6-2, 7-6 (7)

5) Nicole Discenza (Boise St.) def. Rania Azziz (SDSU) 6-3, 6-2

6)Cécile Morin (SDSU) def. Ana Condé Vendrell (Boise Street) 6-1, 6-1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://broncosports.com/news/2023/4/27/womens-tennis-broncos-upset-aztecs-in-dramatic-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos