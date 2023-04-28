Fashion trends to throw on or take off, according to the average American: poll

Is it time to update your wardrobe? A new study has revealed what heats up, what’s hot, and what should stay at the bottom of your closet.

The poll of 2,000 American adults found that many predict future fashion trends will focus on an increase in tie-dye (35%), shirt pockets (33%) and portrait photography (33%). %).

Meanwhile, the current top trends in personalized clothing are having clothes with quotes (32%), bright colors (31%) or logos on the front (31%).

More than half (58%) agreed that a person’s clothing choice says a lot about their personality and for 57% it is better to use personalized clothing. Nearly half of respondents (45%) enjoy expressing themselves through personalized clothing.

Especially for younger generations combined, 54% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed buy custom clothing to reflect their personality. Almost as many (53%) of Gen Z and Millennials do so to support small businesses.







Commissioned by VistaPrint and conducted by OnePoll, a survey of 2,000 American adults predicts what’s hot and what’s not today. Getty Images

Commissioned byVistaPrintand conducted by OnePoll, the study also revealed the things people adamantly avoid in their wardrobe: swear words (38%), a photo of themselves (34%), photos of strangers ( 33%), well-known phrases or slogans (33%), animal prints (29%) and innuendo (29%).

Branding expert Clare Alexander helped reveal the rules for designing your own clothes, whether it’s for a music festival or a bachelorette party.

The list of top 10 things to avoid also includes using someone else’s image without permission and not over complicating things by using too many graphics or details.

She also offered tips for businesses considering selling merchandise or uniforms, including making your logo colors stand out and making sure no competitors have similar tones.







A quarter (26%) agreed they were more likely to remember a business if employees wore branded clothing and if they owned a business, 55% would sell labeled merchandise.

Among those who are employed (86%), six in 10 (62%) agreed that having a personalized uniform would make it easier and faster to prepare for work and 77% would be proud to wear clothing representing their employer.

Customers and businesses deserve to represent themselves in all sorts of ways, whether it’s celebrating occasions, selling products, or making staff look cohesive and beautiful. Creating personalized apparel, like t-shirts, makes them feel good, makes them look good and gives them an opportunity to celebrate their individuality, said Lloren Sola, general manager of VistaPrint Promotional Products, Apparel and Gifts.

T-shirts are by far the most popular personalized apparel, but we know it can be tricky to get it right, from style and color preferences to the image or logo to display.

We hope the list of do’s and don’ts will help both individuals and important business owners when designing their own apparel to know your audience and do your research on competitors before ordering. .

The survey also revealed that t-shirts are the most popular personalized clothing that people own (51%), followed by polo shirts (46%) and hoodies or sweatshirts (46%).

The reasons for ever owning personalized items were for events such as a bachelorette party (50%), for work (54%) and to support a small business (52%).







The occasions when Americans bought or wore such items were for graduation (28%), concerts (28%) and birthdays (28%).

More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to spend more money on personalized clothing because they know they can’t buy something similar elsewhere (47%) and it brings back memories (47%).

Who doesn’t have a favorite t-shirt? Wearing artwork on clothes is an established fashion tradition, but graphic tees are perhaps the most literal form of it, Clare Alexander said.

With prints, you can express yourself visually by depicting places you’ve visited, favorite tracks, TV shows, movies, or designers.

Most graphic t-shirts also serve as a platform to showcase brands, expressing loyalty to designers and it’s a unique and modern way of creative expression and graphic t-shirts make a stylish statement.

There's never been a better time to launch your own brand of custom t-shirts and the accessibility to resources has never been better – all you need is a laptop and an idea to get started.







Read on for the fashion do’s and don’ts according to pollsters. Getty Images/iStockphoto

TOP 10 DESIGN DO’S AND DON’TS

DON’T

1. Over-complicate things: Don’t over-complicate your design with too many graphics or details. Often the simplest designs are the most effective.

2. Use copyrighted material: Avoid legal issues by making sure you have the rights to use all the images you can use.

3. Use too many colors: It’s best to stick to a maximum of three colors so your message doesn’t get lost and your design doesn’t become too distracting.

4. Be Offensive: Avoid any offensive language, graphics or images when creating your designs. Let’s make sure we keep things respectful and inclusive for everyone.

5. Use hard-to-read fonts: It’s best to avoid using hard-to-read fonts, as this can make your design hard to understand, even when viewed up close.

DO

1. Keep it simple: Sometimes the simplest designs are the most effective – use clean lines and bold fonts that are easy to read and grab attention.

2. Use bright colors: A bright and bold color scheme can make your t-shirt design stand out and grab people’s attention.

3. Pick the right style: T-shirt style can affect the overall look of your design, so be sure to consider fit, shape, and quality before you start designing.

4. Be original: You want something unique that stands out, so avoid using clip art or stock images that have already been seen, and if you’re unsure of your design skills, consider outsourcing to a professional designer to help you create a killer design.

5. Stick to Current Trends: Consider incorporating current affairs, pop culture or trending topics into your design as this will make your t-shirt design more relevant.