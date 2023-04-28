MEN’S LACROSSE | Searing score marks ninth consecutive success

How to fix a freezing start? For the Hoyas, the answer is a searing finish.

Georgetown Men’s Lacrosse (9-3, 4-0 Big East) continued its dominance in an 18-12 victory over the St. Johns Red Storm (0-13, 0-4 Big East) on April 22. The game is the team’s ninth straight win after a slow three-game losing streak to start the season.

After winning the ball back on a shot clock violation, Georgetown opened the scoring on a long-range strike from junior defender Will Tominovich against St. Johns 10-man ride. A nifty quick-clearance goal from freshman midfielder Patrick Crogan and a low nearside shot from graduate striker Tucker Dordevic helped Georgetown take an early 3-0 lead with 10:49 left in the first quarter. .

The Red Storm converted a power play following a Hoya pushing foul, but graduate midfielder Jacob Kelly extended Georgetown’s lead to 5-1 with an assist from graduate midfielder Nicky Solomon and a goal. Kelly then appeared to close the frame with an extra goal with 0:05 except he had unfinished business. With just a tenth of a second left in the quarter, Kelly scored a stellar goal on a clean play win to secure an early hat trick.

Also crucial to Georgetown’s early success was James Reilly, a graduate face-off specialist, who recently became the ninth player in NCAA Division I history to rush 500 balls. Reilly converted 6 of 7 faceoff opportunities and six ground balls to quell the Red Storm, which allowed the Hoyas to set the tone with a strong 7-2 lead late in the quarter.

Georgetown started strong in the second quarter behind great defense and off-ball movement. A clean interception by Tominovich resulted in Dordevic’s 40th goal of the season with 11:37 left in the quarter. Even though the Red Storm quickly returned the favor on goal, the Hoyas maintained relentless pressure in attack with six consecutive shot attempts. The aggression paid off with a goal from Solomon to make it 9-3 with 7:16 to go at halftime.

St. Johns got another power-play opportunity, but a stifling defense turned the momentum around and gave Georgetown the chance to score two goals behind freshman midfielders Jordan Wray and Dordevic. However, the Red Storm fought back with three goals, including two from striker and team top scorer Brian Kelly, to close the half 11-6.

The second half began as a tale of two Kellys: Red Storms Brian Kelly converted another power play opportunity for a hat trick, while Hoyas Jacob Kelly scored his fourth goal of the game after a play exceptional passes on the attack to move the score to 12-7.

After ending St. Johns’ unanswerable four-goal streak, Georgetown finally tightened up its defense and made the necessary adjustments to regain momentum. The team applied higher man-to-man pressure, matching the physicality of the St. Johns team to force bad shots and errant plays, but with some penalty issues. Graduate goaltender Danny Hincks also played his best quarterback to date, making five of six save opportunities to keep the scoresheet clear for the remaining 12:05 of the period.

Seeking to bolster their own lead, the Hoyas continued their own scoring streak. After Kellys goal, Dordevic slipped in a curved shot that barely slipped past the goalkeeper for his fourth goal of the game. Senior midfielder Graham Bundy Jr. then converted a power play immediately after a hold call on St. Johns, and Wray capped the quarter with a weak side goal.

The 15-7 lead proved insurmountable. Even though the Red Storm squealed three lucky shots under multiple defenders, the Hoyas put the game away with a trio of goals from Solomon, graduate forward Brian Minicus and Crogan. St. Johns scored two final goals after a series of substitutions by Georgetown for a final aggregate of 18-12.

Georgetown’s ball movement and intense offensive pressure were the key factors in their victory. Kelly and Dordevic led the team in goals and had seven and six points apiece, while Minicus led the way with four. Reilly tied his 2021 performance against Marquette with 16 ground runs for the second-most in a game in school history. Smooth passing and efficient rotations near the opposing goal ensured that St. Johns, despite their best efforts, simply couldn’t catch Georgetown’s fast pace.

Three players earned weekly Big East honors for their individual performances: Dordevic was selected Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time, Wray received his first Freshman of the Week award and Reilly was a roster entry of Honor of the Big East.

Georgetown is looking to conclude its victory against Villanova (10-3, 3-1 Big East) this Friday April 28 at home. A win would secure the Big East regular season title, another boost for a team seeking its fifth straight conference tournament title.



