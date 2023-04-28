Scoop necks, micro bikinis and men’s sets are key to SS23 swimwear





Stylight released its latest trend report with a focus on swimwear and said scoop necks, mermaid styles and micro bikinis are riding high for women while colorful camouflage, matching sets and the retro are in fashion for men. Dolce & Gabbana The fashion, beauty and interiors search platform said scoop neck swimwear is seeing 20 times more demand than last year. Rounder, deeper necklines seem to be in high demand compared to classic V-necks or triangle shapes. Reminiscent of more retro silhouettes, we saw this style with low, scooped backs and high-cut legs that really give us an ’80s vibe, he said. When it comes to micro bikinis, demand is up more than 1,000% over last year and is helped by snaps of celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski lounging by the beach in bikini bottoms ultra-narrow. Meanwhile, Mermaidcore is also in vogue and this trend means “shimmering, shimmering swimwear in gorgeous blues, greens and coral colors. On Stylight, “demand for shimmering bikinis and swimwear is already 27% higher to that of last year. He added that it was perhaps no coincidence that the release of the remake of the Disney classicThe little Mermaidis scheduled for this summer. Prada A complete contrast comes with ruffles that were a little glossed over last year, but are in full swing for SS23. Ruffles are added to the tops and bottoms, creating a playful and feminine look. Stylight saw a 240% increase in clicks for this swimwear category. The company also said it has seen a trend towards extreme strings and crazy cutouts for one-pieces and bikinis. The trend coincides with the increased versatility and versatile styles we’ve seen on ready-to-wear looks over the past year. The cutouts of one-piece swimsuits continue to be inspired by streetwear styles and we see them becoming more and more extravagant. Demand jumped 43% for these styles. For men, the matchy matchy trend (a button-up beach shirt and matching shorts) is also on the rise, driven by the Etro brand which has seen demand rise by 36% this year. And Stylight predicts a retro dolce vita vibe will also be essential, with classic white or blue shorts with white stripes (pinstripe or wide leg) seeing demand rise by 175%. See the parade Etro – Spring-Summer 2023 – Men’s Fashion – Italy – Milan – ImaxTree Camouflage prints are also proving popular in classic green/brown tones, but also in blue, gray or more colorful combinations. This is another growing trend with demand up more than 1000% year over year. Additionally, Stylight said demand for hot vintage styles was also more than 1,000% higher than last year with shorter, form-fitting swimwear combined with bright, neon colors in lightweight polyester reminiscent of 1980s sportswear. Metallic highlights are also gaining popularity with men with demand up 41%.

