What to do with fashion in the bedroom? – The Lafayette





Even if you don’t think it, fashion is something that everyone participates in. Every morning or afternoon at this time of year, you wake up and have to decide how to present yourself. Maybe you’re a self-proclaimed fashionista who uses TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest to find your inspiration for the cut of the day. Maybe you’re an athlete who needs to wear a specific uniform for the game you have later in the day or for the practice you’ve been dreading all morning. Or maybe you’re just putting on the cleanest so you don’t miss class. Whatever your situation, fashion is in your regiment and you have a stake in how fashion contributes to climate change. Fashion is a major contributor to climate change. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters contributing to the global problem. But what are we supposed to do with it? My independent research this year worked to address this question. What can we do as consumers in the face of fashion and climate change? How much do our clothes really contribute to this? What can we do to reduce our footprint? These are important questions that need to be answered, but the answer is not as clear cut as it seems. I focused on the textile industry and studied three of the main textiles: cotton, polyester and viscose. Cotton’s greatest offense against the planet is the amount of water needed to grow and process it. Depending on where it is grown and made, cotton uses around 7,000 to 29,000 liters of water. That’s the equivalent of taking 317 15-minute showers for just one kilogram of cotton. This can produce around two to four products. Polyester and viscose are better for water consumption because they are synthetic fabrics that do not use as much water, however, they consume a lot of energy in the manufacturing process. Polyester uses the equivalent of running a clothes dryer for 12.5 hours to make one kilogram of polyester fabric. Viscose uses 6.75 hours of energy for one kilogram of fabric. The three main fabrics used in clothing are not inherently sustainable, but according to the Common Goal, they account for approximately 92% of the textiles used for clothing. So how can we, as consumers, move forward with this knowledge? The best we can do is buy smart. Conscious consumerism has been a buzzword for a few years now, but it’s the most realistic answer to how we can move forward in a world where climate change is a looming problem. Most people don’t make enough money to buy the $100 white shirt made in an ethical factory with organic cotton transported within 100 miles. However, that doesn’t condone Shein’s social media transports that promote a greedy mindset around clothes. The best advice I can give after my research is to buy what you need and wear what you have. I think being mindful of all the things you buy and making an effort to wear your clothes through will help mitigate your role in climate change. That way, you don’t feel guilty buying $300 sustainable clothing, but you’re also buying responsibly from fast fashion brands. The fight against climate change comes from everyone doing their part to buy into and act with empathy with others. Teniola Bakare 23 has conducted research on sustainability and the textile industry.

