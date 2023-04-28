A pair of clothes, a passport is all we have, say Indian returnees from Sudan





With all her money and valuables taken away during the conflict in Sudan, Divya Rajasekharan, who arrived from the African country, said she had lost all hope of returning to Sudan. “A dress and a passport is all I have now,” she said as she showed them at the airport here on Thursday afternoon after being flown to Chennai from the nation’s capital. Divya, among the first group of 9 Tamils ​​who were evacuated from conflict-affected Sudan under Operation Kaveri, said the image of Sudan she cherished for eight years of her life there has taken a steep dip in the past 15 days. Read also: Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far “We thought the war would end in a few days but our miseries increased from the third day,” she said accompanied by Sophia de Vellore. His house was located near the paramilitary leader’s office. “My car, my dollars and other valuables were taken away and on the eighth day of the conflict we became nomads,” she said, recounting her ordeal. Fortunately, the Indian Embassy contacted her and other Indians living in similar conditions and evacuated them to New Delhi. While four from Madurai left directly for their hometowns, five from Chennai and Vellore were airlifted to the airport here. “Now I have to start my life from scratch. I have no hope of returning to Sudan,” said Divya, from Madipakkam here, and thanked the central and state governments for their invaluable help in their rescue. “We got by with curd rice and pickles, but later we were left without food or water. I’m pregnant… That’s when Indian embassy officials told us. contacted and advised us to reach the outskirts to stay safe until we are taken to Sudan port,” Sophia said. Rajasekharan was shocked to see military forces knocking on his door. Anticipating trouble if he didn’t open, Rajasekharan gathered his courage and opened the door. “I was asked if I was Indian. They assured that they would not harm us. They asked for food, water and money and took our car,” said the computer professional. For its part, the state government has set up control rooms at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and at the Rehabilitation and Welfare Commission for Non-Resident Tamils, Chennai to facilitate the rescue operation. Those in the state stranded in Sudan or their relatives can contact the police station at telephone number: 9600023645 or by mail at [email protected], he said.

