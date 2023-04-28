Pregnant Rihanna Announces ‘Smurfs’ Role in Denim Dress at CinemaCon – Footwear News





Hours after Rihanna was spotted leaving her New York hotel, the pregnant billionaire made a fashionable appearance at Paramount Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. During the presentation held at Caesars Palace, it was revealed that the Barbadian “Love on the Brain” singer had landed the voice role of Smurfette in a new “Smurfs” hybrid reboot. The feature is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. “I tried to get the role of Papa Smurf but it didn’t work out,” she joked onstage. The multi-hyphenate superstar took to the stage in a faded pale blue denim dress with a round neckline, long sleeves and a high slit. Underneath, she wore flexible thigh-high boots. She also styled the long, puffy look with a matching dark blue gemstone necklace and earrings for the occasion.

Rihanna wears a faded light blue denim dress on stage while promoting the upcoming movie The Smurfs at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty When the Fenty Beauty founder took the stage and her dress opened, the crack revealed she was wearing a pair of lightly faded denim boots that stretched all the way to her legs.

Rihanna speaks onstage to promote upcoming ‘Smurfs’ during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Throughout her career, Rihanna has gone from hitmaker to hyphenated mogul and one of the fashion industry’s most revered “it” girls thanks to her singular style. When it comes to footwear, she’s not afraid to be edgy, but she’s also been known to favor more understated looks like barely-there strappy sandals. Some of her favorite shoe designers for red carpet appearances include Amina Muaddi, Prada, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. As for everyday footwear, it’s often found in Timberland boots and sneakers, ranging from affordable Puma styles to fashionable designer models. PHOTOS: Click through to see Rihanna’s craziest shoe moments in the gallery.

