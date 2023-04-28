HOUSE at Yale hosts Yale’s first fashion show in five years

The university’s newest arts and fashion collective welcomed more than 200 attendees to its show, which celebrated the beauty of imperfection.

Courtesy of MAISON

More than 200 Yale students dressed in chaotic cocktail attire gathered at the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking last Saturday to watch Yale’s first fashion show in five years.

The event, titled Entropy, was organized by MAISON at Yale, the university’s newest art and fashion collective. MAISON was born out of the spin-off from former club Yale Fashion House, as former YFH member Mona Chen 25 wanted to continue promoting fashion at Yale. Chen is now co-chairman of MAISONs.

Michelle Zheng, 25, the organizations publicity manager, wrote to the News that she and Chen wanted to challenge typical stereotypes of fashion organizations as being exclusive and seemingly elitist. The name Maison, which means house or home in French, was chosen to exemplify the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that Zheng and Chen wanted to create.

MAISON is both a home and a home for anyone interested in fashion, whether through everyday stylistic expression, artistic design or more, Zheng said.

HOUSE is effectively the only student [organization] focused on fashion, according to Chen. While Yale has a number of organizations dedicated to finance and consulting, STEM, leadership programs, and other forms of creative expression such as a cappella and theater, a fashion club stands out. stands out, belonging to an area that people don’t usually consider essential to the student experience, Zheng added.

For MAISON leaders, fashion is more than what one wears on a daily basis, it is the foundation of personal identity and a driver of self-confidence, according to Chen.

Clothes have such a special transformative power and an exuberant beauty on a deeper level that goes beyond just being pretty, Chen said.

The Saturday fashion show was the first major event organized by MAISON. The two-hour show featured 38 models and 15 designers, including students from Parsons and RISD and local New Haven designers such as Neville Wisdom and MiniPNG. The models were all Yale students.

MAISON wanted Entropy to be an explosion of creativity, with radically different styles, Chen noted.

The audience could see heels but also fraternity shoes, jeans but also formal dresses, ready-to-wear clothes, but also clothes that didn’t even look like clothes at first glance, Chen said. .

Just as the name Entropy suggests, Chen said she and the MAISON team wanted to organize disorder, chance and uncertainty, as well as highlight the beauty of imperfection.

Kai Chen 26 garments are made almost entirely of used or vintage materials, such as old, torn quilts and lace tablecloths, which they scavenge from places like eBay, Etsy and local thrift stores.

Chen said they aim for their jewelry and clothes to be hand-sewn to be dreamy and otherworldly while still possessing a certain sweetness.

As someone who identifies as genderqueer and grew up avoiding any expression of femininity/softness, participating in and designing this kind of craft has been truly liberating and expressive, they wrote to the News.

Chen said they were inspired by, among other things, the feminist craft movements of the late 20th century.

Lydia Lee 23, another Entropy designer, said she wondered what would happen if three mermaids accidentally walked down a runway while designing her crochet clothes made mostly from recycled yarn for the show of Saturday.

Lee learned to crochet when she was seven years old and said she mastered her craft by crocheting outfits for her dolls. AT At the start of this year, Lydia had “design looks for a catwalk” on her New Years to-do list.

When I heard about the opportunity to design for the MAISON show, I was over the moon, Lee wrote to the News.

As for the sequel to HOUSE, Mona Chen said she hopes to bring notable speakers from the fashion industry to Yale, showing students that there are more career opportunities than we usually are. exposed.

MAISON also hopes to further embed sustainable fashion into its organization, according to club leaders, as well as reach out to nonprofits outside of Yale. Other possible future programs include modeling or clothing design workshops and closet sales. MAISON also plans to continue Yale’s annual fashion show for years to come.

We were definitely looking for new members to continue this tradition, Zheng said.

The Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale is located at 17 Prospect St.