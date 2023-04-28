ASU alum to make her Tony Awards red carpet dress design debut

Abigail Davis first learned to sew when she was five years old. In high school, she made prom dresses for her friends, convinced that she wanted to become a designer.

Now, at 23 and a graduate of ASU’s fashion program, she’s designing her first major red carpet piece: a custom dress for Colleen Jennings-Roggensack in her 76th year. Tony Award in June.

Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of Gammageis Arizona’s only voter for the Tony Awards, one of four coveted honors in the entertainment industry that celebrates theater by honoring the best Broadway plays and musicals of the season.

Davis joined ASU as a rookie in 2018 in the then fledgling fashion program at the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts. Since its inception, the program has grown considerably.

“When I started the college search, it was clear to me that taking a top-20 fashion program wasn’t financially feasible, so I had to search around the state,” Davis said. “I received the Obama Scholarship to attend ASU’s Fashion Program, which began in August 2017, and it was a divine moment there.”

In college, Davis was a weightlifter and still trains as she pursues her pro card. She holds the Arizona State record for deadlift in the raw teen category, which she broke while competing at the Raw Nationals in 2019.

Davis’ background as a powerlifter has led her to prioritize comfort and expansiveness as part of her pieces.

“I could never find something that could grow with me, and so now I’m making clothes that can stretch up to two or three sizes,” Davis said. “Our high quality material allows parts to be passed down while maintaining integrity.”

Davis showed Jennings-Roggensack her basic draft line, and she picked an outfit based on an initial design Davis did as a sophomore at ASU.

“She was a very intuitive pattern maker and an all-absorbing sponge,” said Victoria Cook, professor of fashion design at the School of Art. Davis interned at Cook and credits him with teaching him “how to create individual and unique patterns based on customers.”

Davis and Jennings-Roggensack met after the Jennings-Roggensacks team sought her out due to their tradition of hiring local Phoenix-based designers for the event. Davis had opened his shop”phenomenon“, based in Anthem, in the fall of 2022.

“We’ve had some really great local designers whose careers were launched because you get your first big red carpet dress,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “Abigail really has that contemporary eye.”

For Jennings-Roggensack, being Tony’s only voter in the United States is “both an honor and a daunting privilege.” To portray an entire demographic, she has to keep a lot of things in mind, like the emotional impact and the layers of a production.

Although awards allow for an exception each year, Jennings-Roggensack has seen every show this season. As Vice President of Road The Broadway Leagueshe is considering potential shows that could go on tour and be part of the Gammage season.

Jennings-Roggensack is a “promoter of the piece” and champions contemporary and inclusive work. It also factored into her decision to choose Davis, whose couture line is both sustainable and inclusive.

“We completely reuse all of our materials, such as using fabric scraps to make quilted coats and stuffing for other garments,” Davis said. “I’m considering sourcing fabric that has a long lifespan and won’t end up in a landfill because it falls apart, because fashion is a big polluter.”

All PHENOM pieces are custom made for their customers, and they do not mass produce their designs.

“Making specific, snug measurements allows us to practice model inclusivity. We’ll fit any body, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, and height or disability,” Davis said. “If you have a body, we can make you a dress.”

“We have a lot of talented students and the Sun Devils make us proud in New York and elsewhere,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “On the red carpet, when people ask me who made my dress, I say, ‘Abigail Davis! From PHENOM and ASU!””

