Fashion
Fashion show by international Hmong Thai designers premieres in St. Paul
A fashion show in St. Paul on Saturday will feature international Hmong Thai designers, including one who flew from Thailand to the Twin Cities to take part in the show.
The Hmong Thai Fashion Show is the first international show organized by the St. Pauls Center for Hmong Arts and Talent. Six brands will be showcased at the show, which is expected to attract around 400 people.
This is our first time bringing Thai Hmong designers to America. So it’s a one-of-a-kind show,” said Steve Thao, executive director of the Hmong Arts and Talents Center, or CHAT.
The Hmong Thai Fashion Show continues CHAT’s mission to connect the Hmong community here with the Hmong community in Thailand, and exhibit what they have with us, and then create dialogue and communication.
It is estimated that there are more than 94,000 Hmong people living in Minnesota, according to Minnesota compass. The Twin Cities Metro has by far the largest number of Hmong of any metro in the country, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Minnesota has a long history of Hmong acceptance. Hmong people began arriving in Minnesota as refugees in 1975.
The Hmong community is all about connection. We are scattered around the world in different countries like South America, France, China and Thailand, but we are connected by language, history, culture and our fashion, textile arts, said Thao.
This is truly an opportunity to celebrate Hmong art and fashion but celebrated from another part of the world. That, to me, is very, very unique. And this is the first time I know it happened to show specifically, and entirely from Hmong Thai designers and especially at this caliber.
These designers are not only acclaimed in the Hmong community but also in the Thai community, the wider mainstream community that supports these designers also in Thailand.
The fashion show will also include an intermission performance by Latda Lig Xiong, Miss Hmong Thailand 2020, who will perform one Hmong song and one Thai song.
The Hmong Thai fashion show takes place at Union Depot in St. Paul on April 29. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60. There will also be a small market with vendors selling clothes, crafts, and food from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., free and open to the public.
A dream to bring Hmong designers from Thailand to the Twin Cities
The idea for the show began about six years ago when Thao met Era Brand’s Clare Huttman Yang. The two kept in touch through Facebook until last year, when CHAT suggested Clare and her team come to America for a show because Hmong Americans would be really curious to see the Hmong Thai designs, said Thao.
They created a planning committee and decided to invite more Hmong Thai designers for a total of six. But bringing them to the United States was no easy task.
To bring Thai nationals to America, it’s not a slam dunk to get a visa, Thao said.
Earlier this month, he learned that three people had been refused visas, but four others were planning to fly from Thailand in their place. A few days later, Thao received an update that three of those four people were also denied visas. Of the six brands, only Era Brand will be represented in person, by Yang.
But the show will go on. Yang and Xiong brought all 65 outfits when they flew to Minnesota on April 20, Thao said, so clothes from all six brands will still appear this Saturday.
Additionally, CHAT will have the other five brands on Zoom after the show to meet with the public.
We want to delve into the dynamics of the idea that, you know, the wife or the wife is perhaps the main source of income in the family, and how that affected the dynamics of Hmong society because these designers had to success, Thao said. In Thailand and Laos, Hmong men have few opportunities to obtain well-paid jobs. And so, it’s a great way for Hmong women to help their families create income, have a career, and also do something they love.
Six brands, 65 designs and 65 models
The six brands present at the show are: vintage mark, Closet Hill Tribe, RMY Shop, Iris Hmong dress, ATITA-style And Nxtoo Clothing.
In Thailand, the Era brand is very well known. Not only for the Hmong but also for the Thai community. Their styles are often copied. So that’s the mark of success when people copy you, Thao said.
ATiTA Style’s Hnub Thoj has dressed Miss Hmong Universe and makes many evening dresses, Thao said. The designs range from formalwear to streetwear, and from menswear to womenswear to childrenswear.
RMY Shop Yaj Muas models for men have short cuts, shorts and maybe a little sexy. This is their certain theme.
The Iris Hmong dress uses a lot of pink and bright colors. All of these have different variations of the basic Hmong style. If you pay attention, you can notice the subtle differences.
The traditional basic colors are red, green and blue. Some common symbols are squirrels, mountains, and triangles in Hmong designs.
He is delighted to see the crowd impressed to see designs that are a bit different from what they expect from Hmong American designs.
There are going to be similarities. But if someone who is experienced and has more knowledge, he can make out the subtle differences between Thai designers, Lao designers and Hmong American designers.
If you show the different clothes, side by side, Thailand and the United States, you can tell that there is a drastic difference in the color palette and some patterns. What we’re trying to do is to connect more of these fashion designers in Thailand with retailers in America, to import and share more of their designs here.
The show’s 65 models hail from Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, Thao said.
Be loud, be excited
The Hmong Thai fashion show is the first of its kind, but it is not the first fashion show hosted by CHAT.
Our main show, which has been running for 16 years, is called Fresh traditions, which exhibits Hmong-American designers, said Thao, who has overseen five of those exhibits. This year it will take place on September 23.
I think most American designers are perhaps the most eclectic, because they probably take western ideas and influences from Laos and Thailand, and incorporate it all into their modern take on our cultural designs.
The fashion show is not just about showing the designs to the American market. It’s really about people who come to celebrate art, people who come to celebrate fashion, and people who want to learn more about Hmong fashion.
Thao gave advice to anyone attending one of CHAT’s fashion shows for the first time.
When you come, be loud, be excited. I think that builds up energy for the models, they spend quite a bit of time and energy practicing and rehearsing. And so when they see that, that loud energy, it just makes them happier.
This is not the time to shut up and observe. We want people to be loud, in a good way, to show their appreciation for the model, their work and the design.
The crowd can help make the show great.
The people who support it, they support the idea of Hmong fashion and celebrate and find out what Hmong Thai designs are. So it’s a testimony for the Hmong community here that they support this fashion show.
