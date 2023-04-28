Coronation dress code will be ‘a massive change to royal protocol’: expert

All eyes will be on the royal family and their choice of outfits for the coronation of King Charles III as the historic day approaches.

The dress code for the May 6 ceremony will be a “massive change to royal protocol”, according to King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold.

“This event is going to be completely different from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II when it comes to dress codes,” he said. Jargon. “The aristocracy traditionally wore the coronation robes.”

“If you look at the Queen’s coronation, you would see the Dukes, Duchesses, Countesses all had these special dresses that were created for the coronation,” he continued. “Historically, these dresses were worn by the aristocracy, but now that will no longer be the case.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to be officially crowned on May 6. Getty Images

Grant Harrold, 45, worked for the king from 2004 to 2011, when the current monarch was Prince of Wales. Instagram/@the_royal_butler

“For this coronation most of the royals will be wearing suits, not their special robes,” said Harrold, 45, who worked for the king from 2004 to 2011, when the current monarch was Prince of Wales .

“This is a massive change in royal protocol. The senior members of the royal family decide on royal etiquette and dress code, they always change etiquette because they are the ones who decide on all the changes that will be then accepted as another part of royal protocol,” he shared.

Elsewhere, Harrold is sure royal women will opt for dresses on the big day.

According to King Charles III’s former butler, the dress code for the May 6 ceremony will be a “massive change to royal protocol”. Getty Images

Charles’ coronation ceremony is expected to be a “smaller” affair compared to that of his late mothers. Getty Images

I believe the ladies will wear dresses. For the evening event, they might be wearing prom dresses, but during the day, they’ll obviously be wearing something very elegant,” he predicts.

“I don’t think you’ll see the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Wessex or the Duchess of Edinburgh wearing tiaras. I really don’t think we’ll see that in the dress code because I think the focus will be more put on day wear, showing how casual the dress code is for the event.

Elsewhere, Harrold said he believed King Charles and Queen Camilla would continue the tradition of wearing formal dresses for the event.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953. Archive Bettmann

Kate Middleton recently teased her coronation outfit, saying it will have a “tip of blue”. Getty Images

“Without a doubt, not at all. I also think the king will most likely wear a crown during the ceremony,” he added.

His opinion differs from that of various sources, who believe that the king will abandon the dated look of the past and instead break with tradition.

Well, see the men in suits and uniforms,” he notes, adding that the royal family will follow “a modern dress code instead of traditions.”

For more Page Six style you love…

Harrold believes the guests at the ceremony, who will be around 2,000, will wear day dresses and accessorize with hats, which Harrold says “will be protocol.”

Last week, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, hinted at what fans can expect her to wear on May 6.

The royal, who is married to Prince William – the heir to the throne, teased there was “a hint of blue” in her coronation attire.