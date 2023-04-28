



Until recently, a man wearing a cardigan could usually signal a pensioner. But now, the cosiest of knitwear items has been given a makeover. Fashion-friendly brands such as The Elder Statesman, Ami Paris and Studio Nicholson are pushing the cardigan. Marks & Spencer reports that cardigan sales are doing well for spring, up 90% from 2022, possibly due to intermediate weather conditions. A green preppy style is particularly popular. More styles will be released by the retailer this fall. If the quarter-zip sweater is a male status symbol worn by David Beckham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and those who work in the City, the cardigan is increasingly about soft power. Brad Pitt wears a multicolored zipped cardigan with a folk spirit. Photography: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The Netflix series Beef offers a study of the soft power cardigan thanks to the character of George Nakai, played by Joseph Lee. If at the start of the series he appears to be a kind and gentle soul, he flexes his power as the plot unfolds. The cardigans he wears seemingly the ultimate in non-threatening knitwear allow him to hide in plain sight. They have gained a cult following in fashion. A recent GQ item with the title George de Beef is terrible but his cardigans are not popular choices from brands such as Needles, Dries van Noten and John Elliott. skip newsletter promotion Sign up for fashion statement Style, with substance: what’s really in style this week, a roundup of the best fashion journalism and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Joseph Lee with Remy Holt in the Netflix series Beef. Picture: Netflix Lees Nakai isn’t the only example of the soft power cardigan on TV. In the latest episode of Succession, Roman Roy wears a cardigan so as not to appear threatening during a business trip to Norway, when he is anything but. Away from TV, celebrities have embraced the cardigan, including Brad Pitt and Creed star Michael B Jordan. Basically, it’s not the quiet luxury takes on the item worn by Roys and their ilk. Pitt wore a multicolored zip-up cardigan that had a folksy feel, while Jordan recently favored a pink v-neck style with a low-cut cardigan. Pedro Pascal star of The Last of Us and current internet crush anointed the soft power cardigan. He wore a cropped version on the red carpet and an oversized speckled version for an appearance on Radio 1. It matches his appeal perfectly, as described by The face magazine: [hes] reliable, Despite the fact [hes] been launched into celebrity superstardom with the force of dynamite. Gary Armstrong, the stylist and editor of CircleZeroEight, has long worn cardigans. He’s recently noticed the item’s adoption and says it’s the kind of statement young men want to make with their clothes now. It’s pretty similar to guys who started embracing pearl necklaces. It’s like I’m so in touch with my own masculinity that I’m not threatened to wear like a floral cardigan. Thom Scherdel, buying manager for menswear at Browns, noticed more cardigans from trendier designers. With cross-generational appeal, cardigans have always been a smarter alternative to casual knits, he says. However, recently we’ve seen the style adapted by brands that have a more directional style aesthetic and have reinvented the classic shape. Nirvana singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain. Her cardigan was sold at auction in 2019 for $334,000. Photograph: Fabio Diena/Alamy Armstrong says the current vogue for men in cardigans was preceded by the grunge era with Kurt Cobain a cardigan icon (the Nirvana frontmans cardigan sold at auction in 2019 for $334,000 [267,000]). He applauds more men taking the item. A cardigan is a bit of a crossover thing, you can make it look stylish if you wear it to the office, he says. Plus, it’s nice to be warm.

