Hugo Boss signs an agreement with Pakistan, the fashion revolution is reflected in the Rana Plaza

The gaze certainly did not leave the Rana Plaza, as the disaster marked its 10th anniversary earlier this week, given its importance in establishing binding workplace safety agreements. On Thursday, new signatories such as Hugo Boss joined more than 35 brands in endorsing the Pakistan Accord. THE Pakistani deal follows the policy work defined by the Bangladesh Accord (its renewed form being international agreement). This includes features such as independent inspections, corrective action, training programs and fire safety. No more WWD In a statement, Yves Mller, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Hugo Boss AG, emphasized that the company is committed to respecting human rights and workplace safety standards throughout our value chain and to applying them throughout our organization. In January, brands such as Bestseller, C&A, H&M, Inditex, Otto Group and PVH Corp. led the charge (all of whom sit on the International Accord Board) in jointly endorsing the Pakistan Accord. We’re seeing this wave of regulation that started with Rana Plaza and started with the deal, Elizabeth Cline, policy director at nonprofit Remake, said in a separate webinar Thursday hosted by Fashion Revolution. The politics we see today is the legacy of that travesty. Whether it’s worker-led movements through nonprofits like Remake, Fashion Revolution or the Clean Clothes Campaign, Cline said there has been an evolution and sophistication of transnational organizing, including the aforementioned agreements as well as US legislation like Garment Workers Protection Act (adopted in California in 2021), Fashion Act and Fabric Act. While there is a global social movement underway, in Clines’ words, from the Rana Plaza to steer fashion in a sustainable direction, there is also a faster fashion movement fueling consumption. The story continues We’ve seen much faster Boohoo fashion, with Shein making Rana Plaza fast fashion slow, pointed out Grace Forrest, co-founder of anti-slavery organization Walk Free, who also joined the webinar. Roland Geyer, author of The Business of Less and professor at UC Santa Barbara, explained the pitfalls of the consumer: Everyone feels a little let down by this project [of green consumerism]. Households increasingly feel that they cannot make these good decisions, even though they are increasingly aware of the environment. He called for more transparency, with the help of governments, to enable better communication. It is still not enough to walk into a store and look at the information available on labels and elsewhere. There is simply no supply chain transparency or useful information. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

