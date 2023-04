A state agency in Texas told its employees this month that they should dress in a manner consistent with their biological sex, a directive that appeared to be a thinly veiled attack on transgender employees. — The Guardian, 04/25/23 – – – In order to keep our workplace running smoothly, we strive to create a professional environment. One in which every employee takes pride in their work and appearance, and also openly indicates whether they have a pee or a hoo-ha. Acceptable work attire for men: Pants, khakis, or corduroys whose zippers have been accidentally unzipped

Dress shirts tucked into pants, firmly lifting your balls like an athletic fit

Any formal footwear made of reflective material for routine urinal inspections Acceptable work attire for women: High-necked blouses to hide the cleavage, but patterned to emphasize your areolas

Knee-length skirts or dresses with gathers that look like your lips

Pants ONLY allowed if it consists of documents from your last gynecological examination Unacceptable work attire: Open-toed shoes, which divert our attention from the work we are all here to do: observe the private parts of our colleagues

Shorts, jorts or skorts, or anything else that reveals your thighs. Instead, opt for cropped dress pants that prominently display a symbol depicting your biological sex.

Tattoos. And do NOT tattoo this biological sex symbol on your ankle. Our HR reps are former makeup artists and are fully prepared to draw vaginas and dicks on our employees’ bodies and faces at the start of each workday. Our company is committed to maintaining a professional atmosphere. Remember that what you wear correlates to the value we place on you as an employee and the likelihood that you will keep your job. That’s why anyone caught violating the dress code policy will be subject to a two-day suspension and a public gasp. Please sign below to confirm that you have read, understood and are ready to abide by our rules. Remember that your signature is a promise that you, like us, prioritize professionalism in the workplace. To demonstrate your commitment to civility and good manners in this place of business, on the back of this contract, please attach a photo of your scrap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/dress-code-policies-to-ensure-your-employer-retains-professionalism-while-knowing-all-about-your-genitals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos