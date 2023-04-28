The Ins and Outs of Airline Dress Codes





Looking at photos from the golden age we fondly remember as the age of the jet, you’ll find that passengers were often dressed to perfection in matching suits, dresses, high heels and elaborate bags. These days, however, air travel has become so commonplace that passengers rarely put so much effort into their travel attire. While comfort plays a big role in how passengers dress, there are several – and even surprising – reasons why airline dress codes exist.

This is part of a contract between airlines and passengers Airline passenger appearance guidelines are usually documented in a legal contract known as a “conditions of carriage”. This agreement is essentially a legal contract that passengers enter into with the airline each time they purchase a ticket. By purchasing a ticket, passengers automatically agree to abide by the rules and conditions set out in the contract of carriage. “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> Airlines have the right to refuse to board passengers deemed to be “inappropriately dressed”. For example, clothing that exposes too much skin or contains offensive language can make other passengers uncomfortable. After all, keeping the peace is important when hundreds of people are crammed into a plane for several hours. American Airlines, for its part, has a section in its contract of carriage that asks passengers to “dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing is not permitted. Similarly, Alaska Airlines’ legal document states that it will not allow passengers to board if they: “…are barefoot and over the age of two or have their torso uncovered (except the stomach, which may be uncovered) unless required by reason of a disability; and if they wear or display, and refuse to cover or store, clothing or other items deemed to be obscene, profane, obscene or obviously offensive. But why do airlines care? Airlines have dress codes to maintain a professional image, especially in first class and business class. Airlines are service-oriented businesses that must maintain a certain level of professionalism. These dress codes can also help create a sense of exclusivity, which makes the airline more luxurious and premium. Additionally, the myth that well-dressed passengers, versus those in hoodies and sweatpants (or t-shirts and shorts), are more likely to get a free seat upgrade could contain some truth. Although this practice is considered discriminatory today and not as common as it was a few years ago, a former flight attendant revealed that they actually tended to upgrade better-dressed passengers. Photo: Singapore Airlines Elaine Swann, a flight attendant who worked at Continental Airlines (now merged with United Airlines) between the mid-1990s and 2007, told AFAR Magazine: “If you dress well and look a little more polished and well put together, we’ll probably give you that upgrade.” However, don’t rush to don a three-piece suit or a pair of six-inch heels in hopes of a seat upgrade. In the end, comfort and safety trump looks. Passengers are ultimately encouraged to dress comfortably – especially for long flights – with clothing and footwear that can allow for smooth evacuation in the event of an emergency. Source: AFAR Magazine

