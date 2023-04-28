To play golf? These official PGA Tour shorts for men are 63% off





When playing golf, there are always two things you want to do before heading to a course, the first being to role play and the second being to get dressed. There’s no better way to dress up for some time on the greens than to throw on official PGA Tour merchandising. Believe it or not, these rules still apply when playing professional mini golf, which by the way exists. But while there are great deals on golf clubs and golf balls, it can be hard to find great deals on official equipment. It’s time to listen then because that next chord is worth calling. You can pick up the official PGA Tour Men’s Surprise Shorts for $22 via Woot! for a limited time, saving you approximately $38 per pair – you can order up to three pairs. Why You Should Buy The Official PGA Tour Men’s Surprise Shorts Available in several styles, from khaki to green to blue, these PGA Tour Men’s Surprise shorts are official. They’re also made from 97% polyester and 3% spandex, to give them a relatively stretchy and comfortable feel, which is important when moving around and slotting the greens. You’ll need enough room to stretch, swing and move around, without feeling too restricted around your waist. These shorts might not be guaranteed to improve your handicap, but they’ll definitely keep you in shape as you move from course to course. For those of you asking, what is a disability? Well, the short answer is a score or hit bonus that helps you do a bit better at the end of the game, especially when you’re up against someone really competitive. Side note, did you know it’s possible to get in shape in 30 days or less? If you ever have trouble navigating a course, strange terrain or not, it may be a good idea to consult this guide! Going back to the shorts on sale, we’re not sure exactly why they’re called “Surprise Shorts”, but the surprise is likely the 63% or more than half of the regular retail price. It’s no secret that most official merchandise can be expensive, so this is a great buy. You’ll need a nice shirt to pair it with, so be on the lookout. To end on a positive note, you can pick up the Official PGA Tour Men’s Surprise Shorts, in the color of your choice, at Woot! right now for $22, saving you about $38 off the regular price of $60. It’s a great deal, but you’ll need to download Woot’s mobile app! to enjoy – for Android, iOS or on the Amazon App Store. Hurry, there’s not much time left and if this deal sells out before the sale ends, that’s all she wrote. Editors’ Recommendations





















