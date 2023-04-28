Amanda Holden slips into a sexy red latex dress for Heart’s Make Me a Million Pound finale

Amanda Holden looked in great shape as she slipped into a sexy red latex dress to face Heart’s Make Me a Million Pound final.

The TV and radio host, 52, was sure to get the pulse racing as she strutted around in the very tight outfit amid the exciting day at the radio station.

Amanda flashed a beaming smile and added oversized sunglasses as she stepped out of Global Studios in London.

It was a big day at Heart Breakfast as one lucky listener pocketed a huge million pounds as the thrilling competition drew to a close.

Amanda and co-host Jamie Theakston beamed as they posed alongside the winner and her husband outside.

And Amanda made sure she looked million-dollar herself for the event as she wowed in the jaw-dropping scarlet number.

Earlier today, the star showed off a behind-the-scenes clip of her snuggling up in the dress which was then polished by an assistant.

Amanda giggled as she squirmed in the skintight scarlet number before being helped with the finishing touches in a fun video shared to her Instagram on Friday morning.

She then modeled the hot red outfit in sizzling new competition promotional images.

The BGT star sat atop a giant roll of 50 silver as she posed for a number of striking images, before being joined by her dapper co-star, 52.

She teamed her dress with matching red pointy heels and added an extra touch of glamor with shiny locks and pristine makeup.

It comes after the TV queen recently dismissed complaints from Ofcom about her revealing outfits on Britain’s Got Talent, saying people had “too much free time”.

Not one to shy away from showing the flesh, the presenter has come under fire for the way she dresses on the talent show, with some saying her clothes aren’t suitable for family viewing.

It comes after it was revealed last week that Amanda – who has been on the ITV talent show since its debut in 2007 – is reportedly considering leaving the UK and moving to the US after visiting the set from America’s Got Talent.

The former Wild At Heart star put his dream five-bedroom Surrey home on the market last year for £5million.

Now the Britain’s Got Talent judge is considering a move to Hollywood after spending two weeks meeting with producers in Los Angeles, according to The Sun.

The presenter judges BGT’s current series, alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli, 67, who replaced David Walliams after leaving the show last year.

It has been claimed that Amanda visited the set of Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent and hit it off with judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

His daughter Lexi, 17, is also reportedly considering attending college in the United States and plans to study in Los Angeles, Boston or New York.

Amanda shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie, 11, with her music producer husband Chris Hughes, whom she married in 2008.

A source told The Sun: “Amanda is seriously considering moving to the United States. It feels like the time has come.

“She spent the school holidays in Los Angeles with the whole family and had a great time.”

“She even visited the set of America’s Got Talent and sat alongside judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, the producers absolutely loved her,” they added.