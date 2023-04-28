The best loungewear sets for men in 2023





O While loungewear may have become the tedious uniform of two years in and out of lockdown, now that we’ve had a break from everyday wear, it seems to have regained its appeal as an alternative to our daycares. -daily dresses. And, really, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of wearing a comfortable and stylish two-piece – whether it’s classic pajamas, a sweatshirt and shorts combo or even a a full tracksuit. The good news? Since brands have been forced into the world of loungewear during the pandemic, the offering from luxury brands, independent labels and high street stores has become elitist. The first rule – whatever set you choose, it should be comfortable. From crisp cotton poplin to slub jersey, textured linen to cozy merino wool, you need to make sure it’s made from a fabric you could happily wear all day. Once this box is checked, it is time to move on to aesthetics. LEARN MORE You can go wrong on the casual side of a hoodie and track pants or lean into versatile pajama sets with smarter design details like a camp collar or boxy silhouette – either way. , almost all options in our edition can be worn indoors and outdoors. the House. Whether it’s a set you’d wear to the supermarket after drooling on the sofa all day, or a matching set that can be easily layered up for a night out look on vacation, if you choose a design you wear in public, you’ll get more for your buck compared to those you’d only wear within the four walls of your home. They also don’t need to be worn as a complete set. Whether it’s layering a t-shirt or vest under an open shirt, wearing a hoodie with jeans and a blazer, or sprucing up a pajama shirt with black pants, if you choose well, your set can live a life outside of its original intended purpose. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Tekla striped organic cotton-poplin pajamas Mr Porter If you’re not yet familiar with Copenhagen-based sleepwear specialist Tekla, you’re in for a treat. Offering a timeless and expertly crafted range of loungewear, bedding and homeware, you’ll want the whole range. A distinctly indoor-outdoor ensemble, you can lean on the cozy aesthetic with plush socks for a lazy day on the couch or elevate it with leather sandals for dinner on vacation. Shirt, 140, and shorts, 95 Buy now, Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calvin Klein Organic Cotton T-Shirt and Pajama Pants Calvin Klein A brand that needs no introduction, the selection of Calvin Klein pajamas and underwear is one of the best on the market. If you love pops of color, this red two-piece is the set for you. Best of all, it’s made from super soft organic cotton so you’ll never want to take it off again. T-shirt, 35, pajama pants, 45 Buy now, Calvin Klein {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Coming Soon Essentials Logo Tracksuit Soon Announced As someone who has tried many sets of loungewear, it means a lot when I say my favorite is from Soon To Be Announced. A perfectly weighted hoodie that’s neither too hot nor too cold, it fits perfectly and is packed with vintage varsity appeal thanks to subtle logo detailing and an athletic fit. A compliment magnet, this is the perfect post-gym outfit for guys who like to stand out in a crowd. Our best advice? Invest in both shorts and sweatpants so you can wear them whatever the season. Hooded Sweatshirt119, and track pants107 Buy now, Soon to be announced {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Raey organic cotton-jersey sweatshirt and shorts matches Count on Matches’ own label Raey for polished basics in contemporary silhouettes and premium fabrics, as this matching sweatshirt and shorts prove. Paired with a simple oversized white tee, this is a set that will take you from the couch to the shops in comfort and style. Sweatshirt150, and shorts175 Buy now, Raey {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunspel Merino Zip Hoodie and Track Pants Solar Merino wool has an impressive list of almost magical references. Naturally, it keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer – and also has antibacterial qualities – so this set is perfect to wear all year round. Heritage Sunspel are experts in fine basics, so this tracksuit is guaranteed to be finished to the highest quality. Now all you need is one of the perfectly fitting t-shirt labels to layer underneath. Hooded Sweatshirt275, track pants235 Buy now, Solar {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ASOS DESIGN woven pajama set with long sleeve shirt and trousers in brown stripe ASOS For loungewear that gives you what you pay for, from pajama sets to tracksuits, ASOS has you covered. Thanks to the lapel collar and the versatile neutral stripe, this shirt will go just as well with jeans as with the matching pajama bottoms. A friendly investment that will see you far beyond the realms of the bedroom. Buy now 30 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boss Embroidered Logo Zip Jacket and Track Pants Chief Known for their quality tailoring and stylish undergarments, Boss’ loungewear selection also deserves a moment in the spotlight. With a full range of colors and silhouettes, all at great prices, you’re sure to find something to suit you whether you want to wear it everywhere or just in the comfort of your own home. Our favorite is this khaki set, which features contrast piping and embroidery for a sporty feel – ideal for a post-workout look. Jacket59, and track pants49 Buy now, Chief {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket linen shirt and shorts Market A summer staple, everyone needs a quality linen set in their loungewear arsenal – and Arkets’ offering is unrivaled on the high street. All crafted from 100% linen, the selection of shirts, shorts and pants exude summer nonchalance – take a look at Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley to see what we were talking about. This black set is lightweight, breathable and has a relaxed fit for optimal comfort. Sleek and stylish, the monochrome look will take you from your bed to the bar in an instant. Shirt59, and shorts45 Buy now, Market Desmond & Dempsey Mens The Jag Print Cuban Pajama Set Green Desmond and Dempsey The instantly recognizable jag print from Desmond & Dempseys will inject a touch of 50s glamor into your loungewear wardrobe – and is sure to turn heads, whether you’re wearing it for a summer barbecue or for a summer day in the the park. Cut to a boxy silhouette with a camp collar and tonal buttons, it’s a unique, elevated two-piece that should go straight to your basket. Buy now 165 , Desmond and Dempsey {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ron Dorff irregular stripe ribbed tank top and boxer briefs Ron Dorf On the other hand, luxury loungewear brand Ron Dorffs’ vest and boxer briefs are perhaps best suited for home-related endeavors — unless you’re feeling particularly frisky. Nothing is more comfortable than a well-fitting tank top and boxer briefs. Worn with layered jeans, with the boxer briefs slightly visible, you also have a new daytime look. Tank top, 45, and underpants, 36 Buy now, Ron Dorf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} CDLP Home Shirt & Pants CDLP Swedish brand CDLP uses sustainable fabrics to create its collection of underwear, loungewear and activewear – and this pajama set is no exception. Crafted in Portugal from tencel lyocell, a fiber derived from a certified renewable wood source, it’s lightweight, fluid and has a rich sheen for an elegant feel – which is only enhanced by the satin piping on the waistband. and the collar. A sophisticated ensemble for any discerning gentleman. Shirt, 218, and pants, 180 Buy now, CDLP

