Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany dons bright red sheer dress for NFL draft – Footwear News





Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, stepped out in style for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., today. Brittany took to Instagram to share a boomerang clip of herself and Patrick ahead of the annual reunion. The short video shows the couple riding in style as they head to the event. For the occasion, Brittany wore a dress that featured a plunging neckline, fitted long sleeves and a sheer corseted bodice. To amp up the glam factor, the personal trainer accessorized with diamond earrings and a delicate necklace.

(LR) Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes via Instagram Stories on April 27, 2023. Brittany styled her hair in two ponytails and let the waves cascade over her shoulders. When it comes to makeup, the fitness entrepreneur opted for soft, shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte lip. Related Patrick looked cool and laid back for the deal. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback donned a white jacket with a black Boss shirt. He added layered diamond chains and covered his eyes with dark sunglasses. Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at the couple’s shoe choice. However, it’s possible that Brittany tied her outfit together with metallic or jeweled heels and block-heeled sandals. As for Patrick, he probably put on a pair of trendy sneakers or oxfords. When it comes to shoes, Brittany often opts for neutral and contemporary styles. When she’s off duty or supporting Patrick at Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from Air Jordan sneakers to embellished Christian Louboutin boots and monochrome Prada boots. For more formal occasions, she tends to gravitate toward a range of stilettos and sandals. The annual NFL Draft allows National Football League (NFL) teams to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. The best players in this year’s draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyrée Wilson and CJ Stroud. PHOTOS: See more red carpet arrivals from the 2023 NFL Draft. About the Author: Ashley Rushford is Footwear News’ digital editor. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley earned her BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential fashion and entertainment agencies and organizations. Ashley’s style is a mix of comfortable streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley prefers sleek and practical heels, but also loves strappy sandals and platforms that make a statement because they can easily elevate any outfit.

