A decade after the Rana Plaza, fast fashion still rules, has anything changed for Gen Z? | Fashion

gen Z are often hailed as pioneers of sustainable fashion, but a decade after the Rana Plaza disaster, I wonder if that’s true.

Monday marked 10 years since 1,134 people were killed and at least 2,000 others injured when an eight-story building that housed five garment factories collapsed in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

During the salvage operation, it was discovered that many brands including Primark, Mango and Benetton were using the factories to produce clothing. The disaster, considered the deadliest in the history of the garment industry, drew attention to the human cost of low-cost clothing and launched the Who Made My Clothes movement.

A month after the Rana Plaza disaster, 200 brands and retailers, including Primark and H&M Group, signed a legally binding agreement covering fire, electrical and building safety, applicable to any Bangladeshi factory or workshop supplying them with clothing. Last year, a Pakistani version of the deal was announced and signed by 35 companies, including Zaras’ parent company, Inditex.

Some say conditions have improved slightly for workers since the deals, but many campaigners say abuse is still rampant, with brands doing little to improve low wages and workers’ rights.

The oldest people in the Gen Z age bracket (born between 1997 and 2006) would have been teenagers when the disaster happened. Instagram was the main social media app at the time, and images of injured and deceased garment workers being pulled from the rubble were widely shared.

Rana Plaza collapse in Bangladesh, 2013. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Fast forward to 2023 and there is a plethora of research that points to Gen Z being the driving force behind sustainable fashion with many citing labor rights as a key factor in their decision to choose the second hand.

According at eBay, in 2022, 80% of Gen Zers have bought second-hand goods, while nearly one in three have started selling them. Currently, the value of the global second-hand and resale clothing market is estimated at $96 billion. By 2026, it is expected to reach $218 billion.

On TikTok, there are countless videos of Gen Z wearing second-hand clothes and talking to viewers through their favorite vintage purchases or finds at charity stores. However, they are, like everyone else, a complicated generation. Sure, they gave us resale sites and Greta Thunberg, but they also grew up with Pretty Little Thing and girlfriends like Molly-Mae Hague.

In fact, fast fashion has never been more in demand. In 2021, Chinese retailer Shein, founded in 2008, overtook Amazon to become the most downloaded shopping app in the United States. Last month, her website which lists crop tops at 1.99 was ranked the most visited fashion site in the world. On average it adds between 700 and 1,000 new articles a day.

Molly-Mae Hague attends the 2021 launch party. Photography: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pretty Little Thing

Indeed, much of Gen Z has never known a life without fast mode. It’s a generation that grew up on sites offering low prices, free returns, and the thrill of daily and even hourly novelty. For an added thrill, many of these sites offer same-day delivery.

Combine that with the outfit-of-the-day hashtag boom on social media, and you have the perfect recipe for mass consumption. Oxfam estimates that more than two tonnes of clothes are bought every minute in the UK, more than in any country in Europe.