Florence Pugh’s Sheer Dress Gives Tinker Bell Vibes





When it comes to spring/summer fashion trends, there are plenty to choose from, but it’s no secret that celebrities love the nude dress look above all else. Stars such as Doja Cat, Lourdes Leon and Megan Thee Stallion have all rocked lately, but Florence Pugh may be the style MVP. At the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store event last night in New York, Florence looked stunning in her latest sheer gown, a pale green Valentino dress with a flowing cape. It was no surprise she wore the fashion house after unveiling her campaign with the brand yesterday on her Instagram. The dress consisted of a pale green strapless body with sheer fabric of the same color layered over the top, gathered at the bust before draping to the floor. A flowing off-the-shoulder cape added an element of ethereal drama. Getty Images Florence wore mirrored silver wedge heels, also from Valentino, and Tiffany jewelry finished the look perfectly. For her beauty look, she had a smoky eye and matched her nails to her heels with a silver manicure, and looked almost unrecognizable with her sleek blonde bob and bangs. Here is another photo with the cape in action. Getty Images Flo’s longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared more photos on Instagram and fans were quick to comment on her stunning look. When we first saw the photos, we immediately thought Flo was giving Tinker Bell some major vibes, and it looks like some fans thought *exactly* the same thing, writing: Glamor Tinkerbell

kill tinkerbell

FAIRY GODDESS

Thinker

Amazing!!!!! One fan even added, “This may be the best yet,” and we’re tempted to agree. But let’s do a quick recap of Flo’s love for the sheer trend. Since first stepping out in this *iconic* completely sheer hot pink tulle dress by Valentino, the actress has continued to represent the trend on several occasions despite the backlash over the fit. She wore another sheer Valentino look to Paris Fashion Week in October, this time a sequin-embellished top and skirt ensemble, before following it up with a sheer black dress by Rodarte a few days later. Proving how many designers are getting into the nude trend, Flo also wore a Victoria Beckham dress with translucent panels and a custom Harris Reed tangerine dress at this year’s BAFTAs that was, of course, sheer. She then returned to Valentino for Paris Fashion Week in February, wearing a sequin skirt that was not completely opaque. While all of Flo’s sheer looks so far have been for red carpet events, she banged the trend last month in a Batsheva star print dress. And that brings us up to date with her latest sheer green dress. We can’t wait to see Flo’s next lewd debut. Judging by her most recent dress, we know it will be magical. Follow Alexandria on instagram.

