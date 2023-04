Ken-ergy takes over menswear | British vogue

Onstage in Las Vegas, Gosling wore a Greta Gerwig-directed t-shirt onstage, along with a pink Acne Studios bomber jacket, black jeans and a distressed brown leather belt, his movie-Ken bleached hair now turned boy 90s- band highlights. Standing beside her, Robbie wore what can only be described as Barbie clothes: a pink and white gingham adorned with Prada. She was perfectly put together, and he? He was just Ken (a slightly disheveled, apparently unemployed Ken). Think of the many influencer couples we see online: she’s overdressed for a music festival, hesjust Ken-ing in a button down shirt and shorts. See also Hailey and Justin Bieber: she wears a Saint Laurent LBD and matching pumps, he wears a beanie, baggy jeans and a crew neck sweater. And before I get too heteronormative, I see that all the time in gay people too. My friends and their boyfriends and partners all carry stereotypesmascclothes, to exude the casual masculinity they find appealing, but also to give chill, almost put together, delightfully cluelessKen-ergy. No thoughts, empty head, as children say. Jacquemus, spring 2023 ready-to-wear. Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com JW Anderson, menswear fall 2023. Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com Diesel, ready-to-wear fall 2023. Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com Kith, spring 2023 menswear. Photo: Courtesy of Kith On the catwalks, the best example of Ken-ergy would be the endless summer vacation that is Jacquemus. His models are always very tanned and in great shape, and his menswear exudes casualness. Also see the twisted bases that Jonathan Anderson did at JW Anderson although they arguably have a more abandoned Allan Kens buddy vibe at times. (All of Kens’ clothes fit him! Read the first box Allan was packed in.) I was living my life and the next thing I knew I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach, Gosling joked onstage. Isn’t that all any self-respecting himbo can aspire to? If all it takes is a little bleach, some self-tanner, five-inch shorts and a camp shirt, sign me up. I can stop giving BarbiesAll energy for a summer, nothing feels more relaxing than beingjust ken.

