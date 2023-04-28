The little black dress gets a makeover at Tiffany’s & Co. celebration.





On Thursday night, a host of glamorous celebrities descended on the corner of East 57th Street and 5th Avenue to celebrate the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York. The 10-story limestone building, originally built in the early 1940s, hopes to once again become a Manhattan landmark after a four-year architectural overhaul. On the robin’s egg blue carpet, there was no croissant or cigarette holder in sight, but the vision was still clear as day. It was the night of the little black dress (LBD) championed by models Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz Beckham, actors Gal Gadot, Bruna Marquezine and gold medal-winning skier Eileen Gu (among others). The army of inky cocktail dresses was, of course, in reference to Blake Edwards’ 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffanys, and Audrey Hepburns stylish on-screen uniform in a tight black satin dress. At the celebration, each rendition of the LBD was unique. Biebers’ otherwise classic black midi pencil dress, fresh from the Versace Fall ‘2023 runway, featured a space-age reverse moon neckline and chunky tube-like straps. Her manicure matched the color of a Tiffanys jewelry box. Hailey Golightly, wrote a fan on Instagram. At first glance, Gadots strapless black velvet cocktail number looks like an innocuous 1950s hoop-skirted dress until you catch her profile. The first look from the Loewes Spring/Summer 2023 show, the Gadots dress juts out at the hips to form two corners, resulting in a rigid silhouette that mimics the appearance of a concealed cardboard box. Most wearers were preoccupied with updating the timeless cocktail outfit: Gu and Peltz Beckham, for example, modernized their LBDs with dramatic side slits, extra bow frills, and barely-there spaghetti straps. But Marquezine opted for a more faithful iteration by digging into Yves Saint Laurent’s archives to do so. Her Fall/Winter 1983 haute couture dress featured a low waist, an asymmetrical tulle skirt, and a strapless velvet bodice. The most notable LBD, as worn by Hepburn when playing the role of Holly Golightly, was created by Hubert de Givenchy and costume designer Edith Head. But black, mid-length, fitted has long been the formula for achieving subtle, understated sex appeal. Created by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, Vogue dubbed the original LBD (a knee-length crepe de chine dress) Chanels Ford in anticipation of its huge success. The concept spread to legendary fashion houses such as Dior and Givenchy in the mid-20th century. More than a century later, the age-old garment lives on through new takes, reinventions and designers looking to subvert expectations. The LBD is its own sartorial landmark steeped in rich history, yet still open to visitors. Top image: Gal Gadot wears Loewe at the grand reopening of the flagship Tiffany & Co. NYC store, 2023.

