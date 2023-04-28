BTS’s Jimin dresses in Dior for Tiffany & Co.’s NYC store reopening – Footwear News





Jimin of BTS was present Tiffany & Co. flagship store reopening Thursday night in New York. THE K Pop The sensation arrived at the star-studded occasion in a black suit by Dior consisting of a fitted structural blazer with shiny satin lapels and a button fastening down one side. Below, the Singer “Fake Love” sported tailored black pants with pleats down the front.

Jimin during the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. On the accessories side, Jimin wore a Tiffany & Co. floral brooch encrusted with diamonds. On the front of the shoe are the hitmaker’s famous black leather chelsea boots crafted in glossy black patent leather. The ankle boots were made up of pointed toes set on stacked block heels which gave the South Korean singer a little boost. The shoes gave Jimin’s look a classic, rugged edge. Related

Zoom on Jimin’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. Consisting of seven members – Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope – BTS is currently the top K-pop group in the world. The group often coordinates outfits ranging from casual outfits and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suits, both on and off stage. As for footwear, the singers’ unified footwear ranges from boots to sneakers, though they’re always coordinated in color, silhouette, and tone. In addition to wearing stylish outfits, the band members are also rising stars on the international fashion scene, having been dressed for their 2019 State of France concert by Dior and becoming Louis Vuitton’s global brand ambassadors in 2021. In 2023, Jimin was named a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jimin during the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. on Thursday celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York City. Katy Perry put on a special performance at the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more. PHOTOS: Grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark store in New York About the Author: Amina Ayoud is an assistant digital editor for Footwear News, where she writes about everything from celebrity style to fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of fashion early on through a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her spare time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast and thrifty.

