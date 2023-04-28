Hey fashion friend, what’s the perfect travel shoe?

For more of Cuts’ favorite fashion, beauty and home finds, subscribe to the weeklyCutting Shop Newsletter.

Summer travel season is right around the corner, and while I’m personally a fan of the frenetic night before prep pattern, I agree that shoes are the one thing in particular that can really benefit from a bit of planning ahead. The wrong shoes and the fact that I’m not being hyperbolic here can ruin a trip, or at least a valuable part of it as you go through the seven stages of grieving the wrong shoe until you finally accept that you had to go out and buy another pair. To circumvent this avoidable fate, consider the suggestions below.

Your only shoes will be the pair your feet are already wearing. In that case, you’ll want to opt for what I’d say is the most useful travel shoe: a well-proportioned, non-athletic sneaker. Well-proportioned is essential, as not all non-sporty sneakers go well with non-sporty attire. I’m a fan of the Nikes Waffle and Daybreak models. They have a graphic, vintage look that screams leisurely walking to get an ice cream instead of doing cardio, which is the point here.

Color is also an important contributing factor. I’m convinced that neutrals like black and cream should be avoided in favor of something that really pops, so the sneaker looks more ornamental than practical. This is important because its intrinsically convenient, you can walk for miles without the slightest discomfort. The intentional, eye-catching color serves to visually offset their practicality to some degree and ensures that the shoes look like a thoughtful part of your outfit instead of a utilitarian afterthought.

The right socks are also essential. Please don’t wear those little invisible socks with this type of sneakers while traveling. Proportionally, it doesn’t look fair. You’re going to want something that lands above the ankle, ideally on the thicker side with a ribbed cuff. My go-tos are those white socks from Hue.

My beloved ancient Greek brown leather sandals. Here is the same used style in a size 7, for $48.

Photo: Harling Ross Anton

If you already wear well-proportioned non-athletic sneakers in transit and have room for an extra pair in your suitcase, I’d opt for a comfortable sandal. Birkenstocks are a summer travel staple for me and always will be, fashionable or not. I have the classic whites, but I watch all red to complete my small collection. They do require a bit of breaking in, but once you’ve worn them a few times, you can wear them for miles and miles of walking. For a sandal, arch support is unmatched.

If you’re not a Birkenstocks person, or need to prioritize a more streamlined style for certain occasions during your travels, I recommend Ancient Greek Sandals. This is my favorite brand for simple, comfortable and chic sandals, made from buttery soft leather that doesn’t need to be broken in. Most styles don’t offer any arch support, so might not be the best choice if you’re going on a hike, but otherwise I easily traversed an entire city without issue.

Photo: Harling Ross Anton

You’re wearing the sneakers, you’ve already packed the sandals, and you have room for one more pair of shoes, you’re in luck! In that case, I’d add your most comfortable pair of loafers. My favorite travel loafers are a simple brown leather croc-style pair from Mansur Gavriel that I bought in 2017. Unfortunately they no longer make them, but I found a similar pair. here.

Another option is suede Women’s Moccasin Bag by M.Gemi. Possibly the softest shoe I’ve ever put on my feet, but somehow structured enough that they don’t feel unsupported or flimsy. They were comfortable from the first use and didn’t need breaking in, which is pretty much unheard of for a moccasin. An ideal travel shoe.

No matter how comfortable the loafers you pack are, I recommend bringing a few pairs of socks to go with them just in case. For moccasins, I like a slightly thinner sock. These from Uniqlo are great and come in a ton of colors.

If you end up winging it when it comes to travel shoes, throw at least one of those blisters in your toiletry bag. They actually work, especially if you apply them before blisters start to form, and might save you the agony of bad shoes for a bit longer.

Photo: Courtesy of the seller