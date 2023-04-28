Meet the Clothing Store Owner Who Makes Prom Dreams Come True





Summer Lucille, owner of Juicy Body Goddess boutique in Charlotte, NC, explains why she's made it her mission to meet the needs of plus-size girls looking for the perfect prom dress and why she offers them a complete princess experience. See how she styled two teens for their upcoming prom!April 28, 2023

