Why Switzerland is struggling to abandon fast fashion

The Swiss are the world’s second-largest spender on fast fashion clothes that are quickly used and thrown away, contributing to the climate crisis. But the few researchers trying to find better options struggle to get funding and recognition for their work.

We are bad; we are really bad, says Katia Vladimirova over a cup of coffee, which is now cold. She talks at length about herself and other women who can afford fashionExternal link but buy an excessive amount of cheap and short-lived items.

The fashion industry generates up to 8%External link global carbon emissions, roughly equivalent to emissions from shipping and international flights combined. Before opening her eyes to the disastrous impact of fashion on the environment and people, Vladimirova used to shop and was often on the front line when there was a sale. Today, the 36-year-old buys second-hand items and is a researcher in sustainability, consumption and fashion at the University of Geneva.



Vladimirova, originally from Russia, studied and worked in the major fashion capitals of London, New York and Milan. When she moved to Geneva in 2018, she was disappointed to discover that one of the world’s wealthiest cities didn’t offer much outside of luxury stores and fast-fashion chains. As part of her research, she began mapping consumer trends in Geneva. In particular, she sought out local suppliers who aim to reuse materials and reduce waste. I thought I’d find more diversity, but there’s still a strong disposable fashion presence, says Vladimirova. Its report, financed by the city of Geneva, was published at the end of April.

The data indicates that this is not only true in Geneva: after Luxembourg, Switzerland as a whole is second only to Luxembourg when it comes to per capita expenditure on clothing and footwearExternal link, of which only about 6% is produced sustainably. Swiss consumers throw away more than 100,000 tons of clothing every year, only half of whichExternal link is donated, resold or recycled. The other half is incinerated to reduce the amount of textile waste piling up in landfills (see graph below). In most cases, these are practically new clothes, sometimes even with the tag still on. This practice fuels bottom lines for apparel manufacturers as mass-produced clothing and footwear that is discarded is replaced after a short period of time.



Slow progress in Switzerland

Although many initiatives have sprung up around the world in recent years to raise awareness of sustainable and responsible fashion consumption, Switzerland still lags behind other European countries. There is hardly any research in this area from the Alpine country, and the few local researchers are struggling to get their studies off the ground.

Katia Vladimirova is one of them. “Working on clothing is not very popular in the research community, she says. In her career, she has constantly faced a certain contempt for research on fashion. In Switzerland, obtaining public funds s proved to be particularly difficult. To obtain grants, researchers have to put in a lot of time and energy. The initiative to produce a report on the Geneva textile ecosystem did not come from the city but from Vladimirova, who managed to convince city officials that his idea was worth pursuing.Eventually, in 2020, the municipality decided to support the project with 50,000 CHF ($56,000) over two years.

Human and environmental balance sheet

Vladimirova has seen firsthand the psychological and commercial mechanisms that drive the global fast fashion industry. Middle-class women are particularly prone to hoarding cheap, shoddy clothes, most of which are made overseas in precarious working conditions. April 24 marked the 10th anniversary of the tragedy at Rana Plaza, a building on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, whose collapse killed 1,134 garment workers in 2013. The event drew global attention to human exploitation behind the fast fashion industry.

This industry also harms the environment, and the global figures are staggering: fashion production is the second largest consumer of water in the world and is responsible for 20% of industrial wastewater from textile processing and dyeing. Once the clothes are sold, they continue to pollute the water. During washing, microfibers of synthetic materials like polyester, along with toxic chemicals, find their way into waterways where they can be ingested by living beings.



Buy, wear, throw away, repeat

Vladimirova’s research shows that cities like Geneva function like pumps, supplying clothes to a second-hand market. Unwanted clothes and shoes end up in donation bags or are collected by companies that export them for recycling. Swiss consumers, the second richest in the world in GDP per capita, are well anchored in this circuit. In 2022, Switzerland imported about 22 kilograms of textiles per person, more than 95% of all clothing purchased in the country, and exported about 14 kilograms (used and new), according to the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).

In Geneva, a distribution center managed jointly by the Caritas associations and the Protestant Social Center sends 35% of the clothes donated in poor condition to the recycling company Texaid. These clothes are exported mainly to Pakistan or to African countries where, according to Vladimirova, they often end up in landfills because the quantity is too large and the quality too poor. Texaid told SWI swissinfo.ch via email that although the clothes are only exported to authorized dealers, the company has no influence on how the clothes are disposed of in the destination country.



Recycle and rethink fashion

The reality is that less than 0.5% of discarded textiles are recycledExternal link fiber today. This is because most garments are made of textile blends for price reasons, which makes separation and reuse very complex and labor intensive.

Europe is under increasing political pressure to solve this problem. In March 2022, the European Commission posted a proposalExternal link for a regulation that would make sustainable products the norm in the European Union. But funding research into producing reused materials and reducing petroleum-based and non-recyclable raw materials such as polyester would be crucial for this. We need to understand how we can use fibers so that we can recycle them and make them last longer, says Françoise Adler from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Lucerne. And we can’t do that using today’s technologies and supply chains.

Adler is another researcher who finds that studies on the durability of textiles have been neglected in Switzerland. It’s frustrating how readily money is available for research in areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence as we struggle to secure national funding, she says.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) support a programExternal link to promote more sustainable and transparent supply chains in the textile sector since 2020, with funding of CHF 325,000 until 2024. But it is aimed at industry and does not promote research.



Countries like the UK and the Nordics are way ahead of Switzerland when it comes to sustainable fashion research. Kate Fletcher, Britain’s most cited researcher in the field, says it’s thanks to a close link between industry and academia. But she says this close collaboration stands in the way of an overly critical search for the logic of economic growth that dominates and drives the industry.

We don’t need new technologies or new fibers because no sustainable solution is found in malls, says Fletcher, arguing that it would be more sustainable to simply produce and buy less clothes. But it’s a message no one wants to hear.

