The 2023 Met Gala theme and dress code, explained





The Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will take place on Monday, May 1.

The dress code is “in honor of Karl”, so attendees should salute the designer with their look.

Lagerfeld has worked for several designer fashion brands, including serving as creative director for Chanel.



download app

May is fast approaching, which can only mean one thing: it's Met Gala season. On Monday, May 1, celebrities will descend on New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for Anna Wintour's annual fundraising ball. Each year the star-studded event has a theme, and for 2023 it's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", honoring the work of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, vogue reported. Dua Lipa, Penlope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer will co-host the event alongside Wintour. vogue also reported that the dress code for the event is "in honor of Karl," indicating that guests should nod to the late designer with their appearance. The Met Gala 2023 will pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images



It’s not uncommon for the event to announce a specific designer or brand, as Alexander McQueen, Schiaparelli and Prada, and Gianni Versace have all been Met Gala themes. For these Met Galas, attendees typically wore outfits made by the featured designer, pieces from brands they’ve worked for, or outfits that are in conversation with who they were as a person. Lagerfeld became a household name working for high fashion brands like Fendi, Balmain, Chlo and his eponymous fashion house, although he also collaborated with mass retailers H&M and Macy’s. However, he is best known for his work as creative director of Chanel, a role he held from 1983 until his death in 2019. Lagerfeld revamped the brand, combining the aesthetics of designer Gabrielle “Coco “Chanel with a modern touch, according to fashion business. The theme for the 2005 Met Gala was “House of Chanel,” so some attendees may even wear Lagerfeld-designed ensembles for that gala until the 2023 event. Karl Lagerfeld worked as Chanel’s creative director for decades.

Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Images



Despite his fame, Lagerfeld was also a controversial figure due to the outlandish statements he made during his lifetime. He often displayed fatphobic views, saying once“No one wants to see curvy women on the catwalk.” He also received backlash for criticizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2017 when she allowed migrants to seek refuge in Germany and for saying he was “less inclined” to support same-sex couples adopting in Germany. 2013, according to PA. Some stars may wear outfits that offer criticism of Lagerfeld, although none have yet indicated they would.

