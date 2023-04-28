Vancouver Fashion Week: 14 brands to watch

Wearing Maia at Vancouver Fashion WeekP Paul Allen/Andphotography2

Vancouver Fashion Week has come a long way since its first presentation in 2001 and, with the demise of Toronto Fashion Week, it is now the only major biannual fashion event in Canada. It’s also the second largest fashion week in North America (after New York) and the shows are open to the public, providing another reason to visit Vancouver. Bringing together both emerging and established designers, this month’s well-executed showcase of more than 40 Canadian and international brands attracted industry professionals, members of the public and government officials, including Lana Popham, British Columbia Minister of Tourism and the Arts, Culture and Sport. Support from outside the industry is also strong, with sponsorship from international companies like luxury cars Jaguar and revolutionary make-up brand bully blocker. Canadian designers shone, alongside international designers from France, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, USA, Philippines, Japan, Korea, Ondie, China , Taiwan and Ukraine. From a very strong showcase, here is a selection of the highlights, in no particular order.

1.Kurriizma (UNITED STATES)

Brooklyn-born Hector Diazs is an innovative, gender-neutral brand that puts sustainability at its heart. He creates clothes using negative waste. Designs are made entirely from second-hand garments, fabrics, and scraps to create new fabrics and garments that can be rewoven into different silhouettes and sizes.

2.Devyani Mehrotra (India)

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Studies at the Domus Academy in Milan clearly influenced this Indian designer who launched her eponymous brand in 2019. Combining contemporary Indian design and global sensibilities, the autumn/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection offers beautiful pants, dresses, tops and jackets in rich colors, textures, prints, embroidery and flowing layers.

3.Katherine Lukashyk (Ukraine)

Katherine Lukashyk from Ukraine at Vancouver Fashion Week Paul Allen/Andphotography2

The Ukrainian designer lit up the catwalk with a stunning high fashion collection of sixteen shimmering dresses ranging from cream, nude and black to emerald green, royal blue, yellow, red and shimmering purple.

4.Rolla Summers (Canada)

The Lebanese-Canadian designer showcased ten stunning looks featuring seashells and butterflies, in a color palette including lemon yellow, lilac, blue and pink. Materials like taffeta silk, tulle, organza, dyed feathers and crystal embellishment added to the drama of a fort high fashion collection.

5.Happi.Tokyo (Japan)

As the brand name suggests, Miu Soenos designs are wacky, fun and colorful. The focus is on a customizable coat, some of which have been featured on the runway. For each unique coat, customers can choose from 27 different fabrics with options like reversibility. Since its launch in 2015, Happi.Tokyo has created over 30,000 unique coats for satisfied customers around the world.

6.SAEF (France)

Streetwear label SAYF was launched in 2013 by former rapper Sinan Hill, who cites his inspiration as his Moroccan heritage as well as Jean-Paul Gaultier and Virgil Abloh. A big hit in Europe, the brand debuted on the North American catwalks with tracksuits, hoodies, jackets and skirts, in a style of clothing its customers call “Urban-trad”, a combination of its New York street culture and French sportswear. SAYF’s first physical store opened last year near Marseille.

7.OURS (Japan)

This avant-garde Tokyo-based menswear brand founded in 2020 is going from strength to strength. Fashion-forward looks in a collection called atomic age were in a mostly black and white palette that included leather, purple and blue faux fur, and long coats with silver studded embellishments.

8.Porter Maia (Australia/Japan)

Australian designer Maia Lillfords’ label has an 80s and 90s pop culture vibe. is customizable based on fabric availability. Fabrics are sourced from dead stock, repurposed items, or from local artisans in Tokyo, where the brand is based; all finishes are done locally and the stitching is done in house.

9.Chynna Mamawal (Philippines)

Chynna Mamawal from the Philippines Paul Allen/Andphotography2

Well known for her whimsical, dreamy and whimsical designs, Chynna Mamawal is described in her native Philippines as Designer to the Stars. Vancouver audiences were dazzled by sequins, beading, embellishments and feathers in a series of dramatic dresses and stylish menswear. A voluminous fuschia tulle dress was reminiscent of Molly Goddards’ famous pink number. It is high fashion evening dress at its best.

ten.edward ramos (Mexico/Canada)

Eduardo Ramos at Vancouver Fashion Week Paul Allen/Andphotography2

Born in Mexico City, Eduardo Ramos attended fashion college in Vancouver and launched his label at Vancouver Fashion Week in 2019. Unique silhouettes, ruffles, vibrant colors and hand-painted details characterize his designs. glamor for women and made him a worthy winner of the Nancy Mak award for emerging designers.

11.ISSA (Taiwan)

Aisha Paul Allen/Andphotography2

Taipei’s award-winning designer, Jean Hsia, totally transforms old clothes into striking new ones. The theme of AW23 is Legacy, a story about how to transform the wisdom we inherited from our ancestors into new crafts that are uniquely ours. A deconstructed signature blazer is paired with recycled jeans, making full use of waste to achieve sustainability. Carefully selected textiles and second-hand clothes from Italy, Japan and the UK are sewn together by hand to create a unique look.

12.Lotte VanStijn (The Netherlands)

The recent graduate of the Amsterdam Fashion Institute has already launched her new brand and the collection presented in Vancouver offers a new type of power dressing. By mixing voluminous dresses, elements of sportswear and power suits, Lottes’ own version of power dressing was created. The collection is visually engaging in the use of very striking colors like orange, pink, green and royal blue and handmade prints.

13.Konoma Clothing Studio (Japan)

All designs from Konoma Clothing Studio in Kyoto, Japan are designed by Shunsuke Kima. The eminently wearable brand offers clothes in thick black and white cotton. A thick black cotton overcoat is worn over a sheer lace top. White cotton tops and pants are worn by both men and women.

14.WORSHIP (Canada)

French-Canadian designer Mlodie Levesque creates a wide range of products from recycled materials or natural fibers and all designs are made in Canada. Recycled plastic bottles, corn, wood and post-industrial waste are used for this brand of casual sportswear for women.

Founder Jamal Abdourahman Vancouver Fashion Week to support Canadian and international fashion designers, as well as the fashion industry itself. He also owns and produces Vancouver Kids Fashion Week and Global Fashion Collective. He says, “Diversity is our greatest strength at Vancouver Fashion Week. We bring together the most incredible designer talent from across Canada and around the world to showcase the most advanced creative concepts in the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon, and it’s very exciting to see so many designers coming together here in Vancouver.”It’s not just about fashion, it’s about fashion.” The next edition of Vancouver Fashion Week will take place in October 2023.