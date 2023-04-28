Spring wardrobe must-haves T&C editors are wearing right now





We may earn a commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we support. 1 Hereu Square Toe Fisherman Sandal 1 Hereu Square Toe Fisherman Sandal “With spring upon us and summer approaching, I’m looking for the best shoe for the season. This fisherman sandal is a must have for the warmer months ahead, it goes with everything and can be worn everywhere.” Dania Ortiz, Fashion and Accessories Director 2 Long asymmetrical cotton and silk dress SIR Vivi 2 Long asymmetrical cotton and silk dress SIR Vivi Credit: MODES OF OPERATION “The first thing I buy every spring when the weather starts to warm up is a light summer dress that I can wear all year round. This dress is perfect for any occasion, such an easy piece to dress or to get down.” Hannah Morrolf, fashion assistant 3 Manolo Blahnik Hudson loafers in navy blue calfskin 3 Manolo Blahnik Hudson loafers in navy blue calfskin “Manolo Blahnik is the benchmark for women’s footwear. But don’t sleep on his men’s designs. The eponymous designer continues to fire full throttle and deliver soles of elegant integrity.” Erik Maza, Executive Style Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below 4 J.Crew Willa Stretch Linen Blend Full Length Flare Pants 4 J.Crew Willa Stretch Linen Blend Full Length Flare Pants “I’m always on the hunt for the perfect white linen pants. It’s an eternal Goldilocks dilemma: I want something not too baggy, but not too skinny, and just high enough on the waist. The only ones who have worked for me are a pair of J.Crew I’ve had for over ten years and I’m stocking up on reinforcements for the season. Leena Kim, Writer 5 Mott & Bow Mercer Slim Boyfriend Jeans 5 Mott & Bow Mercer Slim Boyfriend Jeans “There’s something about a pair of white jeans that makes even a basic outfit more chic and, well, spring-like. These Mott & Bow jeans are my favorite, they have a flattering fit that’s just close enough to the body while still having a little slouchy ease, and (especially) the white is not transparent!” Lauren Hubbard, Contributor 6 Alexander McQueen Black The Grip Tote Bag for Men 6 Alexander McQueen Black The Grip Tote Bag for Men “The item in my wardrobe that’s been stealing all the compliments lately isn’t a trendy coat or even all that low-key rich bitch. It’s a striking Alexander McQueen tote with a fistful American who’s sort of both punk and all-business. Somehow, I feel like a younger Logan Roy would appreciate it.” Erik Maza, Executive Style Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 DL1961 Fontaine Dress Coletta 7 DL1961 Fontaine Dress Coletta “Spring fashion calls for versatile pieces that I can wear from day to night, to the office or to the park. And this DL1961 dress ticks all the boxes.” Ana Osorno, social media editor 8 LOEWE + On Cloudventure rubber-trimmed recycled-canvas trainers 8 LOEWE + On Cloudventure rubber-trimmed recycled-canvas trainers “When spring arrives, I’m most excited about the change in weather. For me, that means it’s time for outdoor activities (runs, walks, pickleball, tennis, etc.)! Stay fashionable while keeping up with your favorite outdoor sports in these Loewe x On Cloud trainers. If you enjoy softer activities, check out the Loewe Flow trainers for a more athleisure look!” Camryn Harris, Freelance Fashion Assistant 9 Free People Hope Macaulay Thea Colossal Knit Jacket 9 Free People Hope Macaulay Thea Colossal Knit Jacket “After what felt like an endless winter, I’m sure everyone was ready to retire the puffer jackets for the season. I’ll be replacing mine with this beautifully designed ultra-chunky knit by Hope Macaulay.” Mekaylah Yowpp-Hernacki, freelance fashion assistant Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten Birkenstock + Staud Arizona Saddle Croc Embossed Sandal ten Birkenstock + Staud Arizona Saddle Croc Embossed Sandal “Warm weather means it’s time for sandals (finally!) I love this Staud x Birkenstock collab, in croc-embossed leather. It’s the perfect shoe for dress-up and dress-up, and it goes with it. All.” Emily Burack, News Writer 11 Gucci silk shirt with neck bow 11 Gucci silk shirt with neck bow “Sheets are great for warmer temperatures, but silk is best. I recently took this shirt on a trip to Mumbai where it turned out to be the top choice for those who want to stay cool and feel stylish.” Isiah Magsino, Style News Editor 12 Bag Loro Piana Micro Bale 12 Bag Loro Piana Micro Bale “Loro Piana recently unveiled this handbag just in time for spring, and everything about it is coveted. From the story behind it (it’s inspired by the brand’s textile debut) to the buttery-soft leather construction at this irresistible structural shape, it’s a handbag that will literally go anywhere with you this season.” Sophie Dweck, Associate Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below 13 BENEDICT DRESS St. Roche – VANILLA 13 BENEDICT DRESS St. Roche – VANILLA “St. Roche is one of those brands that I love no matter the season. Not only are designer Sue Stemp’s pieces ethically made, but they’re both her unique signature and unlike any other. “other wearable brands on the market. All to say, I wear St. Roche often, be it sweaters, dresses, blouses and beyond. I recently wore the Pearl dress for the first time this season, but the minute I laid eyes on this embroidered eyelet dress with its fitted bodice and scalloped hem, I knew it had to be mine. You’ll find me wearing it a lot this season, I know that .Roxanne Adamiyatt, Deputy Director of Digital Lifestyle Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

