Katy Perry: American pop star loses brand battle against fashion designer of the same name | Ents & Arts News
Katy Perry has lost a trademark battle with a Sydney-based fashion designer who was born with the same name spelled differently.
Katie Perry, now known as Katie Taylor, filed a lawsuit in 2019 alleging the American popstar ignored the brand and sold clothes to fans during her concert tours in Australia through retailers and websites. in 2014 and 2018.
THE roar singerTaylor’s company, Kitty Purry, partially infringed the trademark of Taylor’s business, which primarily sells clothing online, by promoting products through social media posts, a judge ruled.
Damages are to be decided at a later date.
Citing Perry’s hit Teenage Dream, Federal Court Judge Brigitte Markovic said in her judgment, “This is the story of two women, two teenage dreams and one name.”
Judge Markovic rejected an offer from the singer to cancel the Katie Perry trademark.
The judgment was made public after the release of court documents on Thursday.
‘David and Goliath’ wins for small businesses
Taylor hailed the verdict as a “David and Goliath” victory for small businesses.
“Not only did I fight, but I fought for the small businesses in this country, many of which were started by women, who can find themselves up against foreign entities that have much more financial power than us,” she wrote in a blog post.
The legal battle between the two women began in 2008, when Taylor trademarked Katie Perry in Australia.
The singer first tried to block the recording and then launched a legal bid to force the creator to forever cease and desist from using the mark – but then abandoned the move, Taylor said.
She wrote on her blog: “When it all started in 2009, I was designing and making clothes in Australia under the name I was born with, Katie Perry, which I applied to register as a trademark for my business – a logic I did not know the singer at the time.
“Imagine my surprise when one of the reactions I received was a letter from lawyers representing American singer Katy Perry.
“They said that I should immediately stop trading under this name, take off all my clothes and sign a document drawn up by them to say that from then on I will never trade under this name again. .
“A real case of David against Goliath! I felt intimidated, insulted and surprised.
But Taylor vowed not to back down and instead “decided to stand up against this injustice,” she wrote.
“I resisted an attack on me and the brand.
“We have established infringement and the counterclaim has been dismissed.”
The mother-of-two said she was ‘bullied and trolled’ over the case, with her family and friends also suffering abuse.
Taylor added: “This is a win for small businesses.
“My two young children have witnessed the importance of standing up for their values, no matter how difficult it is.”
Representatives for Katy Perry have been contacted for comment.
The singer previously won an appeal in a $2.8 million copyright battle after she was accused of plagiarizing part of a rap track for her 2013 hit, Dark Horse.
A jury found in favor of rapper Flame, real name Marcus Gray, but a federal appeals court ruled that Perry and his team weren’t required to pay the sum, worth about $2, £1m, in March last year.
A copyright case alleging Ed Sheeran ripped off Marvin Gaye’s iconic track, Let’s Get It Onin his song Thinking Out Loud, debuted in the United States this week.
