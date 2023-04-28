Fashion
The Drop Maxi Tent dress is the perfect look for a lazy day
Reality: We all have days when doing anything feels like a hassle and a half. The perfect scenario is usually to post on the couch in only the most comfortable loungewear, throw on some Netflix, and start binge-watching! But of course there are those times when we have plans it just can’t be undone.
It may take a bit of energy to get out, but you can make it easier for yourself by keeping this long dress from The Drop on deck in your closet. It’s the type of dress you can easily slip into and instantly feel comfortable in. And it looks like you put more effort into your outfit than you actually did!
Get The Drop Women’s Britt Maxi Tiered Tent Dress (originally $60) on sale for $42 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.
Here’s the gist: there are so many features we love about this dress, starting with its ample and fluid cut. It’s a tent robe so there’s not a lot of shape, but surprisingly it doesn’t look like you’re wearing sheets wrapped around your body. The different tiers start to get taller and bulkier as you go down towards the hem, so there’s still a bit of silhouette going on here. Shoppers rave about how easy this dress is to wear, which is why it’s perfect for lazy days.
If you’re not feeling too fabulous and want a way to boost your confidence, this garment will be here to help. It’s designed for virtually every body type, and there are plenty of ways to customize it to suit your personality. Not sure how to switch it? Try it with combat boots if you have a more edgy aesthetic or choose your most comfortable block heels for a higher vibe!
The best of all, the dress happens to be super flattering to boot! Reviewers say this staple checks all the boxes when it comes to style and comfort, which is all we could ask for. It comes in a slew of chic hues and prints that have totally faded. We may have to choose more than one shade so we always have this dress ready to go. Will it become one of the most worn basics of the summer? Without a doubt!
