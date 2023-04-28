Tom Ford names Guillaume Jesel CEO, Peter Hawkings creative director – Footwear News





Just days after Tom Ford released his final swansong collection, his newly acquired luxury fashion label has named a new direction. According to Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), the new owners of the Tom Ford brand, Guillaume Jesel has been named president and chief executive of the brand, while Peter Hawkings has been named creative director. Additionally, Ermenegildo Zegna NV – which holds the license for all Tom Ford men’s and women’s fashion as well as accessories and underwear – has appointed a CEO of Tom Ford Fashion. This executive is expected to be announced in July and assume the role in the third quarter of calendar year 2023. He will be responsible for the end-to-end Tom Ford Fashion business, from collection development to merchandising, production as well as retail and wholesale distribution. Related With this decision, Mr. Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole, President of Tom Ford International, will continue to act as brand advisors until the end of the 2023 calendar. acquisition of the Tom Ford brand by The Estée. Lauder Companies,” Mr. Ford said in a statement. “The team there has been a great partner and Guillaume is an exceptional leader, with not only a solid understanding of the beauty business, but also a great understanding of fashion.” Jesel brings nearly a decade of successful brand leadership from Tom Ford Beauty to her new brand leadership role. As president and CEO, Jesel will oversee all verticals and define a holistic luxury strategy for the brand, according to ELC. Jesel will report to ELC executive leaders Jane Hertzmark Hudis, group executive chair, and Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Under Jesel’s leadership at Tom Ford Beauty, where he worked directly with Tom Ford and his team, the brand firmly established itself as a luxury beauty powerhouse. Since 2014, when Jesel started with Tom Ford Beauty, he has led the brand to achieve strong net sales growth on a compounded annual basis and significantly improve the global prestige fragrance and makeup rankings, respectively. As for Hawkings, the new creative director recently served as SVP of Tom Ford Menswear. Hawkings has worked alongside Tom Ford for almost twenty-five years, and his rise to creative director will see him take over the fashion helm, including the womenswear, menswear and accessories categories, assuming the role of lead designer for the fashion segment and fashion shows. . He will report directly to Jesel and report directly to the CEO of Tom Ford Fashion. This news comes as ELC’s acquisition of the Tom Ford brand closes. The deal, which was first announced in November, sees the beauty empire acquire the brand for $2.3 billion. In a deal that values ​​the Tom Ford brand at $2.8 billion, ELC has outbid rival Kering, which would have been a frontrunner in the company. This agreement makes ELC the sole owner of the Tom Ford brand and all of its intellectual property.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/business/executive-moves/tom-ford-names-guillaume-jesel-ceo-peter-hawkings-creative-director-1203456112/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos