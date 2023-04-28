FASHION-ing A Future With Eme Bassey: Balancing Creativity and Affordability in African Fashion

I ran an African fashion brand for half a decade and I can tell you boldly that the streets are tough. But here’s my theory: To succeed, African fashion brands need to offer unique, high-end clothing at affordable mid-range prices. And they have to do it profitably. In this article, I will tell you why and how.

Your customers, whether foreign or domestic, always ask the same question: why should I buy from you instead of Zara, mango, or another local brand? To sell to domestic shoppers, you compete with local stockists of name brands like Zara, direct selling brands like shein that ship to Africa and pioneering local brands. And for international shoppers, why bother ordering from Africa when they can walk into any store and buy something so good? This is a difficult question that many African brands struggle to answer. I tackled it myself, which is why I ended up moving on.

Some brands choose to compete on price, certain that if they can just undercut Zara or the other brands, they will win. But that’s not the whole story. Sure, you might be able to sell something cheaper, but can you do it sustainably? Can your manufacturing economies of scale match Shein’s and Following?

Others believe that craftsmanship and design delivered at higher prices may be their advantage. While I agree that craftsmanship is a missing piece of the puzzle, I’m concerned that these high-priced brands are alienating a viable home market. How many Africans can consistently afford to spend $200 on a garment?

And therein lies the dilemma: how do you get the best of both worlds? How can African fashion brands sell unique and well-designed clothing at an affordable price to middle-class Africans? It’s a delicate balance, no doubt. But if brands can figure this out and find the right place where they offer something unique at a price people are willing to pay, they might have a chance to succeed in these busy streets.

I’m always on the lookout for successful brands, and I was thrilled to findi am african: a brand that reaches the price of N35,000/$50 and offers stunning hand-printed artwork. Needless to say, I had to chat with Oyinkan ASAP!

Now let me work out the numbers at the price of N35,000/$50: To pocket a 100% markup, your costs must be less than N17,000. And if you want to raise at least N3.5 million of profit each month, you’d better sell 200 pieces. But here’s the kicker – how do you create a killer product, market it AND keep costs under N17k? How can you track production requests? It’s a tall order, but Ako has mastered the game by pulling all the right levers.

To understand how she does it, let me introduce you to what I call the game of marbles! Imagine three huge boxes, each a cost lever: pre-production, raw materials and production. Inside each are three smaller boxes with two marbles each. The pre-production contains the design, the initial sample and the production sample. Raw materials include fabric, trims and accessories, and production includes cutting, sewing and finishing. The goal? Distribute 18 marbles among these nine squares and achieve the highest profit.

And that’s what Oyinkan has done with Ako Africa’s hand-printed dashikis. It transfers the balls from five boxes: initial sample, fabric, accessories, cut and sew to the boxes of trimmings and finishing, i.e. it transfers the cost savings of the initial sample, fabric, accessories, cutting and sewing to invest in the trimmings and finishing process for hand printed art. Thus, its costs remain the same, but the value of production increases. It achieves operational efficiency, i.e. the best quality at the lowest cost, and product leadership, i.e. a single distinct product.

I will walk you through the process step by step:

Design: Its base is always the same: dashiki. The only thing that changes is the art. Thus, she saves time and money in fine-tuning the design and transfers the resources to create the art. She uses her two marbles here.

Original sample: Because her dashiki base is still the same, she has perfected the size and fit. She therefore skips this step and has two free marbles.

Manufacturing sample: She uses her two marbles to sample new arts on a dashiki.

Fabric: She uses the same easy-access fabric for all dashiki, which has two benefits: she can stock them in bulk at great rates and quickly replenish her stock because she doesn’t have to worry about them running out. stock from its supplier. Due to the lower costs, she has a free marble.

Accessories: The dashikis don’t have any accessories like zippers, rubber bands, etc., so she has two free balls.

Toppings: Hand-printed art needs lots of trimmings like beads, sequins, etc., so its two beads are insufficient. She will have to add marbles to this box.

Cut: Dashikis are easy to cut and sew. It’s just the front, back and pockets. Because the cut takes less time, it has a free ball.

Sewing: The simplicity of the styles saves sewing time and minimizes errors, so it has a free marble.

Finishing: Hand-printed art takes a lot of time and money, so its two balls are insufficient. She will have to add marbles to this box.

Oyinkan has seven free marbles, which it transfers to trims and finishing boxes to provide high-quality hand-printed artwork at minimal cost. It achieves operational efficiency by reducing costs, i.e. the free seven marbles, and product leadership by providing a unique product. And she wins the marble game for Ako Africa.

So what does this mean for you as a fashion company? Should we copy the exact creative identity of Ako Africa? Of course not. The fundamental concept is what you need: find the combination of business decisions that maximizes the value you create for customers at affordable costs.

Where Ako chose simple silhouettes as a tool for profitability, you can choose just one type of fabric. And where Ako chose art as a product differentiator, you can opt for innovative silhouettes. However, whatever you do, make customers an offer they can’t refuse: give them a reason to view your products differently, and sell at prices that won’t make them think too hard about buying.