Brooklinen Laundry Review | CNN underlined

by BrooklineBeloved maker of high-end sheets, towels and other linens, launched its first-ever line of laundry and fabric care products in March.

THE Linen care Concentrated product line that includes liquid laundry detergent, oxygen bleach alternative, fabric softener, fabric refresher spray, stain remover and wool dryer balls are formulated without artificial dyes or brighteners . Brooklinen says its line of hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly laundry products are plant-based, biodegradable, and come in recyclable or compostable packaging.

Brooklinen sent me a set that included a bottle of the Essential Detergent with Herbal Clean fragrance, Fabric softener with Dream Clean scentwithout perfume stain remover And Fabric freshener spray, also in the Dream Clean fragrance. I tried them all to see if they were worth adding to your laundry room.

At the risk of sounding superficial, what this laundry detergent has to offer is that it is very attractive laundry detergent.

Brooklinen is launching its line of premium laundry products to market at a time when there is a huge hole in what we in the industry colloquially refer to as sophisticated laundry detergent: in December 2022, The Laundress, the not ultra of sophisticated laundry detergent brands, faced a recall of its product line, resulting in an effective closure of the brand. (A notice on their website reads: We deeply apologize for this situation and thank you for your patience. We look forward to reintroducing The Laundress with products that reaffirm our commitment to the highest standards of safety and consumer quality.)

Although the style and presentation of the Brooklinens line of linens is less Upper East Side dean and more I have a second home in Ojai, the concept is the same as what The Laundress brought to the fantasy of l washing experience and, more specifically, exclusivity.

Individually or as a set, these products would be a great gift for a clothesliner who is picky about how their clothes are washed, or someone moving into their first apartment or house. The minimalist, feature-worthy design of the bottles is gender-neutral and not as fussy as The Laundress.

For people who regularly hand wash clothes and accessories, the Essential Detergents pump-style dispenser is a nice feature; squirting a pump or two instead of having to measure liquid laundry detergent is convenient and mess-free.

The fabric spray was fine; in informal testing it wasn’t as effective at neutralizing odors in clothes as other fabric sprays, but for people who like its Dream Clean scent, it might be nice to use it to lightly freshen the bed linen between washes.

Essential Detergent is available in three formulas, Herbal Clean, Dream Clean, and Fragrance Free; it’s good that a fragrance-free option is available because the fragrances the brand has developed in partnership with world-class perfumers aren’t for everyone. (They were decidedly not for this reviewer.)

The Herbal Clean scent, which has notes of white lavender, sandalwood, and shea flower, is described as, Refreshing and woody, this soothing scent will transport you to nature in spring; fragrance description Dream Clean, with notes of citrus, vanilla and amber, is, Bright yet inviting, this base scent exudes warmth and comfort. As someone who is quite sensitive to smells, I found the Herbal Clean scent, which is akin to a strong cologne for men, totally overwhelming, I could smell a sneeze forming before I even removed the outer packaging and opened the bottle. Dream Clean is less aggressive but, with its strong vanilla base, it’s a luscious scent that for many people will feel out of place in the laundry room.

Speaking of the laundry room! Detergent and fabric softener, which come in bottles with pump dispensers, are inconvenient for those using shared laundry facilities because the pump does not easily close for transport.

And finally, there is the price: these are Dear laundry products.

Free of petroleum, artificial dyes, parabens, phthalates and phosphates, Brooklinen pushes eco-friendly and hypoallergenic angles to differentiate its line of laundry products from competitors.

However, another important point of differentiation is the price. The essential detergent contains 32 1-ounce doses in each bottle, which sells for $22; this comes to $0.68 per load, if the correct dosage guidelines are followed. For comparison, here is how four detergent brands representing different market segments Tide, Seventh Generation, Dropps and Le Blanc Original Linen Wash compare, price-wise:

Tide: $0.20/load

Seventh generation: $0.28/load

drops: $0.28/load

Le Blanc original linen linen: $0.56/load

Given the price of this collection and the pressure of inflation on consumers’ wallets, it’s hard to recommend it as an everyday option.

There is certainly a place in the market, and in many homes, for sophisticated laundry detergent and so on. Brooklinens laundry care the whole is not something you need have, maybe it’s something you as to have. This is especially true if you find the marks bespoke perfumes attractive, or if you are someone who frequently hand washes clothes and accessories.

The set also works great as a gift for someone who particularly loves clothes and wants to improve their washing experience. It would also be a great gift for someone moving into their first apartment or house to add some flair to their laundry room.