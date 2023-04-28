Agriculture’s Sid Miller Doubles Down on Dress Code Transphobia

Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Commissioner Sid Miller has received an avalanche of media attention over a new memorandum which requires agency employees to dress in a manner consistent with their biological gender. First reported by the Texas Observer Monday, the policy requires transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming employees to go into hiding by preventing them from expressing their gender identity.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Spectrum News 1 Austin, Miller doubled down on his anti-trans bigotry.

When a man comes dressed in drag or vice versa, it’s very disruptive; it’s unprofessional, he told Spectrum. We want you to come in looking professional and representative.

Miller further insisted that the policy review was needed after workers returned to the office post-pandemic.

Post-COVID, when everyone was working from home, in their pajamas on their couch, they kind of brought that same attitude back to the agency, Miller said, equating trans self-expression with bad fashion sense.

The policy has been widely condemned by legal experts and LGBTQ+ rights groups, who have suggested it could throw the department into legal hot water. It’s unclear how the policy could be implemented without threatening the rights of queer and trans workers.

The TDA memo will be merged sex and gender, which are distinct. Sex involves a person’s reproductive organs, genitalia, and genetic markers, while gender is a social construct reflected in the norms, roles, behaviors, and assumptions that surround a person’s perceived sex. Trans and non-binary people have a gender identity that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. Also, sex is much more complex than strictly masculine and feminine: Intersex people, whose reproductive or sexual anatomy does not meet the normative definition of either sex, represent as many as two out of every 100 people in the United States.

Miller further went wild on social media.

A few minutes later, Miller followed with a transphobic meme in which a pregnant woman asks, is it a boy or a girl? A doctor responds: Well, let the kindergarten teacher decide. Miller added: If you don’t see a problem with that, you’re part of the problem with the #satire and #TwoBiologicalSexes hashtags.

Sid Miller posted a transphobic meme days after his dress code began to garner media attention.

The response from LGBTQ+ rights advocates and legal experts has been overwhelmingly negative.

Whether an employee wears a dress or a suit has nothing to do with farming, said Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Texas Equalitya non-profit organization that protects the rights of LGBTQ+ residents.

Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU of Texas, say it Texas Grandstand: State agencies should focus on their work and not discriminate against their own employees and try to make political statements through their agency regulations.

Additionally, the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) and Legal Lambdathe oldest and largest national legal organization dedicated to defending the rights of LGBTQ+ people, denounced the policy in interviews with the Observer.

How are you going to test someone’s biological sex? asked Andrea Segovia, Senior Field and Policy Advisor at TENT. And why are [they] so obsessed with the genre?

Advertisement

Segovia suggested that Miller was inspired by the dozens of anti-trans bills currently working its way through the Texas Legislature. Everything is connected. It’s just one thing after another.

Shelly Skeen, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, pointed to the decades of precedent that question the legality of the directive.

From 1964 until today, we have a body of standards and case law prohibiting policies like Millers, said Skeen, who taught gender and law courses before joining the nonprofit.

The courts have intervened to prohibit discrimination based on sex based on the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII of the act prohibits discrimination based on sex. Thanks to the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. County of ClaytonTitle VII includes discrimination against LGBTQ+ people for their gender expression.

Austin Kaplan, founder and managing attorney of Kaplan Law Firm and member of the Texas Labor Lawyers Associationnoted that the new dress code could expose the agriculture department to legal risk.

[The dress code] would obviously be Exhibit A in any potential lawsuit for discriminatory treatment, said Kaplan, whose firm has been involved in civil rights litigation related to marriage equality.

[The dress code] would obviously be Exhibit A in any potential lawsuit for discriminatory treatment.

Although Bostock deals more directly with the issue of discrimination and gender expression in the workplace, Kaplan and Skeen noted that an earlier case, Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins, first helped to establish the case law surrounding gender and dress code in the workplace. In this case, plaintiff Ann Hopkins was denied a partnership in the international trading company because her gender presentation was not deemed feminine enough.

The reason given for why Ann Hopkins was not promoted to partner was that she could dress more like a woman, maybe wear makeup and not be as gruff, Skeen said.

Skeen said the case was essentially about presenting gender and whether someone could be penalized for it at work. Hopkins took the case to the Supreme Court in 1989, where a plurality of justices ruled in his favor. But Bostock was perhaps the latest legal blow to discrimination in the workplace because of sexual orientation and gender identity, Skeen said some courts have begun to rule in favor of trans people in the 90s.

After Waterhouse Prize, you’re starting to see Title VII cases that protect transgender people in the workplace, Skeen noted. When you discriminate against trans people, you discriminate against them because they don’t conform to gender stereotypes.

Kaplan further explained that while the law allows some forms of dress code, many companies avoid them altogether due to ambiguities in enforcement and potential liability.

I do not know what [dressing according to biological gender] means, says Kaplan. I can’t imagine employees or managers really know what that means.

It is no longer good practice for companies to have dress codes like this, as it can ultimately create corporate liability, he added. And that’s why companies have moved away from this old school.

Citing the recent $3 million settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the treatment of whistleblowers, Kaplan pointed out that Texas taxpayers would be forced to foot the bill for any resulting lawsuit over agricultural departments policy. . Skeen, in addition to criticizing policies on numerous legal issues, lambasted Miller and other Republicans.