MEPs adopt recommendations to combat excessive fast-fashion production





Textile products should last longer and be easier to reuse, repair and recycle. Credit: [Jorn – GettyImages] Proposals by MEPs from the EU’s Environment Committee aim to ensure that textile products sold in the EU are more sustainable, easier to repair, recycle and reuse, made largely from fibers recycled and free of hazardous substances. They also urge that the production of textiles be carried out in a socially and environmentally sustainable way. In addition, the Committee calls on the Commission and EU countries to adopt measures to eliminate fast fashion, defined as “high volumes of lower quality clothing at low price levels”, and to encourage responsible and sustainable consumption choices thanks to a “digital product passport” in the next revision of the eco-design regulations. The report recommends that the Commission propose a ban on the destruction of unsold and returned textile products and clear rules to eliminate greenwashing practices. MEPs also proposed science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the textile sector’s life cycle, while reducing water and energy consumption. In addition, MEPs propose the revision of the Waste Framework Directive to include specific targets for the prevention, collection, reuse and recycling of textile waste, as well as the phasing out of the landfilling of textiles. MEPs also highlighted fair and ethical trading practices through the enforcement of EU trade agreements and the launch of the Commission’s initiative to prevent and minimize the release of microplastics and microfibers in the environment. Rapporteur Delara Burkhardt (S&D, DE) said: “Consumers alone cannot reform the global textile sector through their buying habits. If we let the market regulate itself, we leave the doors open to a model of fast fashion that exploits the people and resources of the planet. The EU must legally oblige manufacturers and big fashion companies to operate more sustainably. People and the planet are more important than the profits of the textile industry. Disasters that have happened in the past, such as the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh, growing landfills in Ghana and Nepal, polluted water and microplastics in our oceans, show what happens when this principle is not applied. We’ve waited long enough – it’s time for a change. The report should be adopted in plenary before the summer. The proposals are part of the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles, which aims to address the whole life cycle of textile products and to implement the commitments of the European Green Deal, the new circular economy action plan and industrial strategy for the textile sector. . A new report has been released by the Fair Trade Advocacy Office (FTAO) based on on-the-ground research undertaken by the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) and calls for tougher rules regarding clothing buying practices in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/digital-product-passport-amid-options-tabled-in-eu-fast-fashion-crackdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos