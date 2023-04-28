Zendaya once again raided the Versace archives for the perfect red carpet dress





The Vintage Versaces moment is clearly not letting up. Not if Zendaya has anything to say. The actress wore another archive look from the Italian house on Thursday night, again digging through the archives to find her look for the CinemaCons Big Screen Achievement Awards, where she received quite the award. Thank you @donatella_versace for another special moment, been waiting to wear this, Zendaya captioned an Instagram story with a photo of Karolina Kurkova walking the Versace Fall/Winter 2001 show in the dress the actress got the privilege of wearing 22 years later. The piece in question is a monochrome brown number with a cowl neckline, gathered bodice and lace skirt. The leather inserts and straps on the neck contrast with the more romantic sections of the dress, but while the original piece featured a wide leather belt, Zendaya replaced it with a much slimmer one. Zendaya also quoted Law Roach in her post, as he pulled and styled the dress for her. These days, a mention of Roach raises questions, considering the stylist technically retired last month. Although he said he would continue to work with the actress specifically, since Zendaya wrote that she was waiting to wear this one, it seems that she and Roach planned this long ago, before retirement. . The dress is the second vintage Versace look the actress has worn this year, as she attended the NAACP Image Awards in February in a green and black dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2002 couture collection. Roach and Zendaya have always loved creating a vintage moment, and Versace seems to be one of their favorite archives to loot. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress took center stage in the dress as she was honored with the Star of the Year award. Zendaya took a moment to thank the National Association of Theater Owners, who presented the awards, as well as the entire CinemaCon event. I’m so grateful for all of you because without all of you, what I do wouldn’t have a home or a place to go, she said. I think my gift is to tell stories. That’s what I love to do, and it means nothing if these stories don’t reach the people they’re supposed to speak to. The actress continued, In a theater, that’s where someone can feel seen. This is where someone can feel less alone. It’s when someone can escape. This is where someone can build a new dream. I have witnessed it and experienced it myself. She then told the story of her first date when she was just 15 and went to see Spider Man In 3D. Now I consider myself honored to be able to buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your theaters, which I have done many times before, and watch mine, she said. And it’s been so special because I can see what the cinematic experience does for people. It’s healing and it’s magical and I feel so grateful to be a part of it.

