2023 NFL Draft red carpet fashion

The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. But who was the first choice on the red carpet?

From stoic and classy to flamboyant and flashy, here are some of the best fits from Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

Best NFL Draft 2023 Red Carpet Fashion

Bryce Young

Bryce Young during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Bryce Young during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Smooth look for Alabama’s #1 overall smooth choice. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud

CJ Stroud during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
CJ Stroud during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Ohio State quarterback went No. 2 at the Houston Texans behind Young, but don’t discount flair on and off the court. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Will Anderson Jr. during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Alabama linebacker didn’t have to look at his watch long before becoming No. 3 for the Houston Texans, who traded for the pick. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Anthony Richardson during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Florida’s fourth overall pick, Richardson was the third quarterback picked heading to Indianapolis. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Devon Witherspoon during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The monochromatic Illinois corner went to Seattle with the fifth pick. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Tyree Wilson

Tyree Wilson during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Tyree Wilson during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Texas Tech defensive end went seventh to the Raiders, but he’ll be No. 1 in many red carpet rankings. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Jalen Carter during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Georgia’s defense looked pretty pastel as he was drafted ninth by the Eagles. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Christian Gonzalez during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Oregon corner will take their clean suit to New England as the 17th overall pick. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Zay Flowers during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The photos lining the jacket were a great look for the Boston College wide receiver who joined the Ravens at No. 22. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Jordan Addison during the NFL Red Carpet Draft at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The future Viking is proof that wide receivers are some of the best-dressed players in the league. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Quentin Johnson

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates the 2023 NFL Draft with his team at Dave & Buster's on April 27, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dave & Buster)
Wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates the 2023 NFL Draft with his team at Dave & Busters on April 27, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The former TCU star was at a different event but still showed up in style before the Chargers drafted him No. 21. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dave & Buster’s)

Will Levis

Will Levis during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Will Levis during the NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kentucky QB didn’t hear his name called Thursday, but at least he looked good watching 31 others get drafted ahead of him. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

