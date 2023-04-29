Karl Lagerfeld’s creative genius goes beyond fashion at the Met





The first Monday in May is fast approaching, marking the return of the annual Met Gala and with it, the internet frenzy surrounding the Galas’ exquisitely choreographed red carpet and, of course, the over-the-top outfits of guests. Attended by personalities from all walks of life, the annual gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, while celebrating the opening of its annual exhibition. This year’s show, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, will pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, whose seven-decade career as a creative polymath spanned fashion, photography, film, theater, curating, furniture design, editing, etc.

Featuring more than 150 garments from Lagerfeld’s career, including designs for Balmain, Patou, Chlo, Fendi, Chanel and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, the show will explore the aesthetic themes that permeated Lagerfeld’s work from the 1950s through to her latest collection in 2019. Lagerfeld disliked fashion retrospectives, stating in 2015 at the New York Times: I don’t want to see all those old dresses. Respecting Lagerfeld’s opinion, the exhibition combines clothing with references from Lagerfeld’s vast catalog of sketches and cross-disciplinary influences ranging from Art Deco to the Memphis Group, and Renaissance clothing to robots.

Born in Germany, Lagerfeld spent his teenage years in Paris studying drawing and history at the Lyce Montaigne, nurturing his aspirations to become a commercial illustrator. At 16, Lagerfeld’s path steered him towards the fashion industry when he entered and won first prize in an international design competition. His winning sketch of a belted boat-neck coat opened the door for Lagerfeld to become an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1954. Working his way from assistant to apprentice to creative director, Lagerfeld spent time at the studios of Patou, Chlo and Fendi before finally landed at Chanel in 1983, where he remained artistic director until his death in 2019. Through it all, the sketch remained a central part of Lagerfeld’s highly collaborative creative process, serving as the primary mode of communication between him and his team of firsts, or head seamstresses, tasked with bringing his visions to life.

His impressionistic yet detailed sketches were extremely precise, almost mathematical, according to exhibition curator Andrew Bolton. His first ones knew to the millimeter what each line meant, he says. Lagerfeld used unusual media in his sketches, including Tipp-Ex and eye shadow, allowing the designer to better communicate texture and shine. Beyond his prolific fashion career, Lagerfeld was also a filmmaker, directing and producing several short films, including the 18-minute short Once upon a time, which starred Keira Knightley as Gabrielle Coco Chanel. An accomplished photographer, Lagerfeld has produced marketing and editorial campaigns for Chanel and Fendi, while maintaining a personal photographic practice of portraits and still lifes, which have been the subject of more than a dozen gallery exhibitions over the course of his life. In front of the camera, he also appeared in the 1973 film To like by Andy Warhol, playing a German aristocrat.

In one of his latest collaborations with the art world, Lagerfeld teamed up with architect Aline Asmar of Amman to produce a line of furniture for the Carpenters Workshop design gallery in 2019. Constructed of black marble and white, the collection refers to classical Greek architecture, with proportions derived from the golden ratio, while evoking minimalism and brutalism. Met Gala guests have been asked to dress in Karl’s honor, and with the designers’ remarkably deep creative catalog to draw inspiration from, it’s safe to say we can expect so much more than tweed and pearls on the red carpet.

