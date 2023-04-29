Kani Gutter Said Yes to This Made-in-Maine Grammy Dress





By Adrian Perron

Excerpt from our May 2023 issue Dave Gutter found out he would be attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles just three weeks before the ceremony. The long-time frontman of Portland’s rock stalwarts Rustic notesGutter co-wrote the song hitting ground for New Orleans R&B legend Aaron Neville, who was nominated (and won) in the Best American Roots Performance category. Luckily, he immediately knew who his date would be long ago, he promised his 16-year-old daughter, Kani, that he would take her if nominated. Kani wanted to wear a dress made in Maine, so Gutter posted an Instagram call for a last-minute dressmaker. Kelsey Parker, who runs Lewistons waste designs, channeled. Parker, who specializes in custom pieces from recycled fabrics, spent three weeks working with Kani, finishing a dress at 2:30 a.m. the morning the Gutters flew to Los Angeles. Having a garment worn on the red carpet is special for a designer, Parker says. The fact that the Gutters were looking to share their moment with a designer from Maine was very generous and fun. Photo courtesy of Kani Gutter 1. The color and style reminded Kani of a dress worn by Disney’s Princess Tiana in a favorite movie, The princess and the Frog. The song Gutters nominated was from a New Orleans music documentary. And The princess and the Frog takes place in New Orleans, Kani says, so it was a good choice. 2. Parker added removable straps to the original strapless dress days before the ceremony. Parker and Kani only had two fittings, so there wasn’t enough time to make sure the weight of the dress would rest on Kanis’ hips and keep her from slipping. The straps button through discreet holes in the lining. 3. Kani sent Parker a photo of a corset worn by her Bitmoji (i.e. a cartoon emoji of herself made by an app). Parker copied the seam lines of the digital Kanis top on the actual bodice, which she structured by sewing nylon horsehair behind satin, so it wouldn’t wrinkle or distort. 4. The lining has secret pockets. Parker tucked them into the dress’s original unruled skirt, but didn’t like the look of the faux satin fabric and added another layer of sheer fabric on top, for added elegance. 5. Considering the speed of turnaround, Parker purchased his materials from Joann Fabric and Craft in Auburn and south Portland, where the cost was around $200. Kanis’ red carpet smile? Invaluable. When an item of clothing looks good on someone, it shows in their expression, Parker says. And you could see on Kanis’ face that she was happy.

