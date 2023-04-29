How the AIDS crisis repaired the divide between lesbians and gays

Stonewall co-founder Lisa Power is fed up with the way lesbian activists are portrayed in historical accounts of the HIV crisis in the 1980s.

The legendary LGBTQ+ veteran told PinkNews that while the pivotal changes established by bands like Stonewall and Switchboard for lesbian and queer bands could only have been achieved by working together, the stories told today don’t paint a picture. the full table.

“All everyone thinks about is AIDS first and then Article 28,” Lisa said.

“A lot of things actually happened that led to Section 28 and the rise of Stonewall.

“There is a story to be told about the insistence of lesbians in the LGBTQ+ movement being taken seriously and having our issues addressed.

During the events leading up to the formation of Stonewall in 1989, Lisa’s unwavering desire to help those in need led her to work at the LGBT+ helpline switchboard.

Being one of the only lesbian responders on the helpline at the time, she was exposed to the divide between gay men and lesbian groups that made it difficult to agree on certain topics.

Passive sexism against lesbians was ripe in queer circles

“I remember on Switchboard there was a wide range of attitudes towards lesbians from gay men. Although the vast majority of them were at least tolerant and vaguely supportive, and some were very actively supportive, you were kicked out of many gay clubs.

“There was a lot of pretty passive sexism, around gay people saying, ‘Well, I guess we should have lesbians here,’ and then there was active misogyny.

“For example, when we launched the Pink Paper, there were gay men’s bars that didn’t advertise in our house because the ‘fish’, i.e. women, saw the adverts and didn’t advertise. were not welcome.

“The assumption was that lesbians started fighting and gay men didn’t,” Lisa continued.

“There was just kind of a feeling that they didn’t want us.”

Much of the divide between gay men and lesbian groups in the lead up to Stonewall’s founding was primarily due to what Lisa said was a misogynistic undertone to a lot of activism at the time.

She explained that, especially in the late 1970s and early 1980s, sexism was “absolutely standard” and as a result many lesbians felt rejected by activist groups.

Segregation between groups was not really new at the time. Having traveled to London in the late 70s, Lisa recalled attempts by lesbians to break away from mixed-sex groups due to the misogynistic undertone present in some circles.

“A very large number of lesbians had left mixed organizations to found exclusively lesbian organizations. But to me, it was quite clear that it was the male-dominated mixed organizations that had the power there.

The HIV crisis, a watershed moment for lesbians and gays

However, things changed dramatically after the onset of the HIV crisis. The shocking rise in infections has prompted reluctant separatists to extend the olive branch to those like Lisa who have been trying to mend the rift between gay and lesbian activists for years.

“It was seen as a community issue for a lot of us,” Lisa said. “It became very clear that some men welcomed lesbians.

“There is a history in the 80s where things slowly relabeled themselves from gay to lesbian and gay… For example, Switchboard renamed itself lesbian and gay Switchboard when there were no more than six to eight lesbians involved, but it was a statement of intent.

“There were quite a few gay men who started liking lesbians and even women to get stuck around AIDS. But I think, again, I mean the story that they granted us access because we had been servants is not really what happened.

Despite the increased alliance between lesbian-only groups and mixed-sex groups, there were still marginal efforts to use HIV as an excuse to further separate people.

“There were lesbian separatists who took advantage [the HIV pandemic] as a matter of saying, ‘look, that’s why you don’t hang out with men.’

“AIDS [also] contributed a lot to biphobia, which was already there, but AIDS was an ultra-convenient and concrete excuse because people were really afraid. Tombstone advertisements in the mid-1980s put fear of God in most of the population.

But overall, the towering threat of a virus about which there was little information and the resulting institutional discrimination laid the groundwork for what would see the queer community band together to fight back.

“We can all do a little organizing within our own groups, but at the same time there’s a real need for all of us to work together,” Lisa continued.

“That wasn’t the case in the 80s. The 80s is about lesbians breaking down the doors of gay men’s organizations and saying, ‘Hello, you’re going to share.

“I think most queer people now recognize that we are stronger together than apart.”