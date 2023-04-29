Fashion
How the AIDS crisis repaired the divide between lesbians and gays
Stonewall co-founder Lisa Power is fed up with the way lesbian activists are portrayed in historical accounts of the HIV crisis in the 1980s.
The legendary LGBTQ+ veteran told PinkNews that while the pivotal changes established by bands like Stonewall and Switchboard for lesbian and queer bands could only have been achieved by working together, the stories told today don’t paint a picture. the full table.
“All everyone thinks about is AIDS first and then Article 28,” Lisa said.
“A lot of things actually happened that led to Section 28 and the rise of Stonewall.
“There is a story to be told about the insistence of lesbians in the LGBTQ+ movement being taken seriously and having our issues addressed.
During the events leading up to the formation of Stonewall in 1989, Lisa’s unwavering desire to help those in need led her to work at the LGBT+ helpline switchboard.
Being one of the only lesbian responders on the helpline at the time, she was exposed to the divide between gay men and lesbian groups that made it difficult to agree on certain topics.
Passive sexism against lesbians was ripe in queer circles
“I remember on Switchboard there was a wide range of attitudes towards lesbians from gay men. Although the vast majority of them were at least tolerant and vaguely supportive, and some were very actively supportive, you were kicked out of many gay clubs.
“There was a lot of pretty passive sexism, around gay people saying, ‘Well, I guess we should have lesbians here,’ and then there was active misogyny.
“For example, when we launched the Pink Paper, there were gay men’s bars that didn’t advertise in our house because the ‘fish’, i.e. women, saw the adverts and didn’t advertise. were not welcome.
“The assumption was that lesbians started fighting and gay men didn’t,” Lisa continued.
“There was just kind of a feeling that they didn’t want us.”
Much of the divide between gay men and lesbian groups in the lead up to Stonewall’s founding was primarily due to what Lisa said was a misogynistic undertone to a lot of activism at the time.
She explained that, especially in the late 1970s and early 1980s, sexism was “absolutely standard” and as a result many lesbians felt rejected by activist groups.
Segregation between groups was not really new at the time. Having traveled to London in the late 70s, Lisa recalled attempts by lesbians to break away from mixed-sex groups due to the misogynistic undertone present in some circles.
“A very large number of lesbians had left mixed organizations to found exclusively lesbian organizations. But to me, it was quite clear that it was the male-dominated mixed organizations that had the power there.
The HIV crisis, a watershed moment for lesbians and gays
However, things changed dramatically after the onset of the HIV crisis. The shocking rise in infections has prompted reluctant separatists to extend the olive branch to those like Lisa who have been trying to mend the rift between gay and lesbian activists for years.
“It was seen as a community issue for a lot of us,” Lisa said. “It became very clear that some men welcomed lesbians.
“There is a history in the 80s where things slowly relabeled themselves from gay to lesbian and gay… For example, Switchboard renamed itself lesbian and gay Switchboard when there were no more than six to eight lesbians involved, but it was a statement of intent.
“There were quite a few gay men who started liking lesbians and even women to get stuck around AIDS. But I think, again, I mean the story that they granted us access because we had been servants is not really what happened.
Despite the increased alliance between lesbian-only groups and mixed-sex groups, there were still marginal efforts to use HIV as an excuse to further separate people.
“There were lesbian separatists who took advantage [the HIV pandemic] as a matter of saying, ‘look, that’s why you don’t hang out with men.’
“AIDS [also] contributed a lot to biphobia, which was already there, but AIDS was an ultra-convenient and concrete excuse because people were really afraid. Tombstone advertisements in the mid-1980s put fear of God in most of the population.
But overall, the towering threat of a virus about which there was little information and the resulting institutional discrimination laid the groundwork for what would see the queer community band together to fight back.
“We can all do a little organizing within our own groups, but at the same time there’s a real need for all of us to work together,” Lisa continued.
“That wasn’t the case in the 80s. The 80s is about lesbians breaking down the doors of gay men’s organizations and saying, ‘Hello, you’re going to share.
“I think most queer people now recognize that we are stronger together than apart.”
How did this story make you feel?
Sending feedback…
Thank you for your feedback!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/04/28/lesbians-lesbian-visibility-week-lisa-power/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Manning Park
- ‘Yellow Vests’ actress Liv Hewson not eligible for Emmy Awards due to gender categories
- How the AIDS crisis repaired the divide between lesbians and gays
- US Economy Needs Startup Visa Law
- Only a political solution will end the Syrian people (…)
- Can China help bring peace to Ukraine?
- Federal Reserve review blames SVB failure on Donald Trump-era rule changes
- Connectivity will make or break US military’s use of AI, official says
- Town of Russell votes on Entertainment District | News
- Maryland soccer head coach Mike Locksley agrees to new contract terms
- How to fix Safari not showing Grammarly in Google Docs
- The UK underlines its commitment to NATO’s nuclear deterrence