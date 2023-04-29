Al Roker does the Today show in Oswego, immediately regrets his fashion choice





SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker returned to his alma mater to air the Today show on Friday, but he immediately regretted his fashion choice. The famed TV weatherman appeared live from Oswego, NY on NBC’s morning show in Syracuse colors: an orange sweater with a blue blazer. Orange is the official color of Syracuse University, and blue is a complementary color in its athletic uniforms and other gear. Roker said at the start of the Today show that he didn’t think about it while dressing for the occasion, but joked that the SU look couldn’t stand on the Oswego college campus. He changed clothes and appeared on the show in later segments wearing an Oswego State hat and hoodie, looking much more comfortable in hunter green and gold. Dozens of students from Oswego’s communications program, the weather club and the Lakers hockey team also appeared on screen with Roker after 8 a.m. Roker said he was at the State University of New York at Oswego on Friday to help teach a broadcast class with communications professor Michael Riecke, former NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV anchor in Syracuse. The palladium era reports Roker, who first co-taught the class in 2019, sometimes appears to students via Zoom and sometimes in person. Roker graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1976 and has returned to campus several times, including as a member of the Oswego College Foundation Board of Trustees. He has a sandwich named after him at the Oswego Sub Shop and the student-run television station (WTOP) studio was renamed Al Roker Television Studio after a generous donation. During his recovery from two fall hospitalizations that forced him to miss the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, he frequently shared updates from home while wearing SUNY Oswego gear. Today, members of the show’s crew also showed their support by wearing Oswego shirts when he returned in January. We know that’s all you wear at home anyway, joked Dylan Dreyer. But despite feeling uncomfortable in SU orange, Roker began his television career in Syracuse at WHEN-TV (now known as CNY Centrals WTVH-5) while still a student. in Oswego in 1974. He was only paid $10 per newscast and then for four weather reports. week ends. He is now one of the most recognizable personalities on morning television. The Emmy winner has been on the Today show for nearly 25 years as a weatherman and co-host of NBC’s 3rd Hour Today morning shows, in addition to hosting shows on the Food Network and Weather Channel, as well as than starring in movies and TV shows. like Sharknado 5, Kung Fu Panda 3, The Simpsons, Seinfeld, NewsRadio, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Al Roker is a fan of Upstate NY beer: I like this Utica Club

