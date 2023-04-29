Fashion
6 things you need if you want to dress like an It girl in 2023
What is an It girl? By definition, it is someone with a magnetic personality which gained mass popularity, even fame. An it girl almost achieves icon status through her social scene, whether she’s a influencer on social media or a born celebrity. If the requirements of an it girl have evolved over the decades, they all have one thing in common: confidence.
Some examples of It girl in 2023 can be Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez or even the recent ICT Tac-Famous Alix Earle. They’re not the most famous girls in the world, but everyone is famous for being that girl.
And for the most part, they don’t care what you think, either they know what they want, they do what they want, and they dress like that too. It’s not about looking good to the masses. It’s about wearing what you feel best in and not being afraid to set new trends.
If you want to be an It girl, it’s more an attitude than a look. However, there are a few fashion trends you can wear to boost your confidence.
1. cargo pants
Cargo pants aren’t inherently sexy, but an It girl like Alix Earle doesn’t care. Pair them with a crop top, lip gloss and a mini purse. You have places to go and things to do, and your cargoes can help you carry all your essentials.
2. Transparent fabrics
The nude dress has been around for a long time, but it’s usually the It girls decades who wear them on red carpets, in clubs and more. That said, you don’t have to wear a sheer maxi dress. Sheer tops, crochet dresses, and skirts with sheer overlays are easier to wear on a daily basis.
3. Long denim skirts
The truth fashion girlies launched the denim maxi skirt trend at fashion weeks around the world this year. Are they the most flattering? No. Like jeans, they’re extremely versatile, and it-girls are striving to make them their own.
5. Sneakers
When the dress code usually calls heels, an It girl breaks the rules and pulls out a stylish pair of sneakers. She pairs them with long chiffon dresses, silk babydolls, long denim skirts and more.
6. A simple white ribbed tank top
Thank the revival of ’90s and ’00s trends for the return of the ribbed tank top. However, it’s one of the easiest pieces to layer under oversized blazers, with suspender skirts and more. Dress it classier or more casual.
